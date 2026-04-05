Austin FC Draws Inter Miami CF in First-Ever Match at Nu Stadium
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC drew 2-2 with defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF on Saturday night in the first-ever match at Miami's Nu Stadium.
The teams traded goals in the opening 10 minutes after Myrto Uzuni hit the post with a free kick. Guilherme Biro became the first-ever goal-scorer at Nu Stadium when he headed in a Facundo Torres corner with six (6) minutes on the clock, also marking Torres' team-high third assist of the season. Miami responded with a headed goal of their own four (4) minutes later from captain Lionel Messi.
Austin hit the post for a second time before halftime and retook the lead on the other side of the break. ATXFC cut through the Miami defense, setting up a one-on-one chance for Jayden Nelson. The Canadian international made no mistake, finishing past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair for his first goal in Verde & Black.
Miami equalized once again on a corner kick of their own as Luis Suárez scored to ensure the game ended all square.
Austin remains unbeaten in three (3) all-time meetings against Miami, with a win and two (2) draws.
Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (0-1) - Guilherme Biro (assisted by Facundo Torres) 6' MIA (1-1) - Lionel Messi (assisted by Ian Fray, Telasco Segovia) 10' ATX (1-2) - Jayden Nelson (assisted by Myrto Uzuni, Joseph Rosales) 53' MIA (2-2) - Luis Suárez (assisted by Germán Berterame, Mateo Silvetti) 82'
Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Inter Miami CF vs. Austin FC | April 4, 2026 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information Venue: Nu Stadium (Miami, FL) Weather: Clear, 77 degrees Referee: Allen Chapman Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Bigelow Assistant Referee 2: Adam Wienckowski 4th Official: Nabil Bensalah VAR: Michael Radchuk AVAR: Jonathan Johnson Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match Austin FC will play its fourth home match and seventh match overall of the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season against LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 11 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on Apple TV, and feature a national television broadcast on FOX. On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
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