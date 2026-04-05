LAFC Scores Five First Half Goals and Ties the Club Record for Biggest Victory Defeating Orlando City, 6-0

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC returned from the international break in emphatic fashion, scoring five times in the opening half en route to a 6-0 win over Orlando City on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. After scoring just one first-half goal in its first five MLS games this season, LAFC exploded for five goals in the opening 45 minutes tonight, including a Denis Bounaga hat trick while Son Heung-Min set a club record with four assists, all of which came in the first half.

With the win, and other results from around MLS, LAFC is now the only unbeaten team in the league this season with a 5-0-1 record for 16 points. The club is also unbeaten in a club record 10 straight games in all competitions to open 2026, going 8-0-2 while outscoring opponents 24-3.

In addition to the offensive explosion, Hugo Lloris made six saves to help LAFC keep a clean sheet for the sixth straight league game, extending its MLS-record to start a season to 540 minutes.

After being shutout for the first time this season in the final game before the international break, LAFC came out looking to attack tonight, peppering Maxime Crépeau's goal with three shots inside the opening six minutes. Son had two of those chances, and in the seventh minute, his low cross was deflected into his own net by David Brekalo, giving LAFC a 1-0 lead.

Bouanga, who had not scored in league play since the season opener, would then score three times in a nine-minute span between the 20th and 28th minutes, to stretch the lead to 4-0. With just nine minutes between the three goals, it was tied for the third fastest hat trick in MLS history, while the three goals in 28 minutes was the fourth fastest hat trick in MLS history from the start of the game.

In the 40th minute, Sergi Palencia made the score 5-0 with his first goal of the season. Son and Bouanga were each credited with assists on the goal, giving each four goal involvements in the opening half and making the Korean international just the second player in MLS history with four assists in a half.

Tyler Boyd completed the rout in the 70th minute, scoring his first goal in an LAFC shirt to make the score 6-0. Jacob Shaffelburg and David Martínez, who replaced Bouanga and Son in the 58th minute, were credited with the assists on the goal, which gave LAFC a half dozen goals for the fifth time in 266 all-time MLS regular season matches.

The Black & Gold will be back in action at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, when the club hosts Mexican club Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen live on FS2, TUDN, OneSoccer, and ConcacafGO. The club returns to MLS play on Saturday, April 11, when it heads to Oregon to take on the Portland Timbers. That game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on Apple TV and FOX, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM [Korean], and 980 AM La Mera Mera [Spanish].

NOTES

With the win, LAFC is now 5-0-1 for 16 points. LAFC is the only club in MLS without a loss so far this season.

In all competitions in 2026, LAFC is 8-0-2 while outscoring opponents 24-3.

The 10-game unbeaten streak to open a year is an LAFC record.

At home this year, LAFC is 4-0-0 in the league and 5-0-1 in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in five of those six games.

LAFC has recorded a shutout in each of its first six league games of the season, extending its MLS record shutout streak to open a season to 540 minutes.

The five first-half goals are tied for the most in a single half in LAFC history. LAFC also scored five goals in the first half of a 6-0 home win over Vancouver on September 23, 2020, and in the second half of a 5-0 home win over Charlotte on August 13, 2022. LAFC also scored five second-half goals in a Leagues Cup win over FC Juarez on August 2, 2023, as well as in the first game of the 2026 season against Real España in a 6-1 Concacaf Champions Cup win on February 17.

LAFC has now scored six goals in an MLS game five times, last accomplishing the feat on June 22, 2024, in a 6-2 win over San Jose.

The only other time that LAFC won an MLS game by six goals was the aforementioned 6-0 win over Vancouver.

Denis Bouanga's hat trick was his fifth in MLS play and his first since September 21, 2025, when he scored three in a 4-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

He scored in the 20th, 23rd and 28th minutes, giving him the fourth fastest hat trick from the start of the game in MLS history. Nashville's Hany Mukhtar holds the record for the fastest hat trick in league history, completing his by the 16th minute.

Bouanga is now one of four players in MLS history to score three goals in less than a 10-minute span.

Sergi Palencia scored his first goal of the season and his second for LAFC in the 40th minute.

Son assisted on four of LAFC's five first half goals, setting a new club record for assists in an MLS half and in a game. He is just the second player in MLS history with four assists in a single half.

Bouanga also assisted on Palencia's goal, giving him and Son four goal involvements in the opening 45 minutes. They are the first teammates in league history to each be involved in four goals in a single half.

Tyler Boyd started his first league game for LAFC and scored in the 70th minute. That was his first-ever goal for the club and his 10th in MLS.

Jacob Shaffelburg made his LAFC debut in the game, coming on as a second half substitute and was credited with an assist on Boyd's goal.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute thanks to an own goal from Orlando's David Brekalo. It was the first first-half goal that the club had scored since the season-opening win over Inter Miami on February 21.

Including the end of the 2025 MLS season, LAFC has now not allowed a goal in the last 542 minutes of regular season play. This is the second-longest shutout streak in club history, beaten only by a 549-minute scoreless streak in 2024.

Hugo Lloris made six saves for the 29th shutout of his MLS career. This is the fifth time that Lloris has recorded six or more saves in an MLS regular season game.

Eddie Segura was an unused substitute tonight. That leaves Lloris and Nkosi Tafari as the only two LAFC players to play all 540 league minutes for the club this season.

Jeremy Ebobisse entered the game in the 73rd minute to make his 2026 debut.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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