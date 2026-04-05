St. Louis CITY SC Comes Back with Late Goal to Draw NYCFC 1-1 on the Road
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC picked up a point on the road after a 1-1 draw against NYCFC at Citi Field on Saturday night. The match remained scoreless through the first half until New York City's Hannes Wolf opened the scoring in the 51st minute. CITY SC created several chances to equalize and found the breakthrough in second-half stoppage time, with Brendan McSorley scoring his first goal of the season off an assist from Lukas MacNaughton. With the draw, the club earned its first road point of the 2026 season. St. Louis CITY SC will travel to FC Dallas next Saturday, April 11 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Brendan McSorley scored his first goal of the season and third of his MLS career
Lukas MacNaughton recorded his first assist of 2026, marking the second assist of his MLS career
CITY SC remained undefeated against NYCFC with a 1-0-1 record
With the draw, St. Louis earned their first point on the road in 2026
April 4, 2026 - Citi Field (Flushing, NY)
Goal-Scoring Plays
NYCFC: Hannes Wolf (Maxi Moralez), 51st minute - Hannes Wolf scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.
STL: Brendan McSorley (Lukas MacNaughton), 90th minute + 6 - Brendan McSorley scored with a header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
Scoring Summary
NYCFC: Hannes Wolf (Maxi Moralez), 51'
STL: Brendan McSorley (Lukas MacNaughton), 90'+6
Misconduct Summary
STL: Daniel Edelman (caution), 43'
STL: Jaziel Orozco (caution), 56'
NYCFC: Hannes Wolf (caution), 58'
STL: Dante Polvara (caution), 61'
Lineups
NYCFC: GK Matt Freese; D Kevin O'Toole, D Thiago Martins ©, D Kai Trewin, D Tayvon Gray (Raul Gustavo, 75'); M Maxi Moralez, M Keaton Parks (Jonathan Shore, 75'), M Aiden O'Neill (Nico Cavallo, 88'); F Hannes Wolf, F Nicolas Fernandez, F Agustin Ojeda (Talles Magno, 88')
Substitutes not used: GK Tomas Romero, D Strahinja Tanasijevic, M Maximo Carrizo, F Arnau Farnos, F Seymour Reid
TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 2
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jaziel Orozco, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem, M Chris Durkin (Miguel Perez, 65'), M Daniel Edelman (Lukas MacNaughton, 71'), M Sergio Córdova (Cedric Teuchert, 71'), M Marcel Hartel, M Rafael Santos (Mykhi Joyner, 79'); F Simon Becher (Brendan McSorley, 80')
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Tomas Totland, D Mbacke Fall, M Sangbin Jeong
TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6
Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
Assistant Referees: Meghan Mullen, Justin Howard, Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr
AVAR: Tom Felice
Venue: Citi Field
Weather: Cloudy, 49 degrees
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