Full Time Clip: Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
A heavy downpour of rain didn't stand in the way of Charlotte FC earning a second consecutive victory at home, as The Crown defeated Philadelphia Union 2-1 in thrilling fashion.
A stellar strike from Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood in the 30th minute gave the hosts their initial lead. Pep Biel initiated the chance, delivering a precise pass inside the box. Westwood then capitalized and slotted the ball well past Philadelphia's goalkeeper.
Philadelphia drew level in the 78th minute, courtesy of Danley Jean Jacques.
Almost instantly, Charlotte forward Wilfried Zaha brought The Crown back in front and gave them a 2-1 lead they would cease to relinquish.
The Crown wraps up a five-game home stand next weekend against Nashville SC in a Walmart Saturday Showdown fixture. Kick-off is at 7:30 pm.
APRIL 11 // CHARLOTTE vs. NASHVILLE
The action continues as The Crown goes to battle with Nashville SC on April 11th at 7:30 p.m. Join the party at The Fortress!
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