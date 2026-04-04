Rapids Fall on the Road to Toronto 3-2

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Paxten Aaronson scored the opening goal in the match, courtesy of a free kick. Aaronson has now scored three goals across the last two matches.

The Designated Player has now recorded four goal contributions in his last four appearances.

Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, his 12th in MLS.

Midfielder Wayne Frederick recorded his third start of the season, marking a new single-season career high.

All three starts for Frederick have come in Colorado's last three matches.

Scoring Summary

TOR - 3

COL - 2 (Aaronson, 51'), (Rosenberry 54')

Lineup

Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Miguel Navarro, Dante Sealy (Keegan Rosenberry 36'), Hamzat Ojediran, Paxten Aaronson (Noah Cobb 84'), Josh Atencio (Alexis Manyoma 74' (Ian Murphy 84')), Wayne Frederick, Jackson Travis, Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi 84')

Substitutes: Nico Hansen, Alex Harris, Mamadou Billo Diop, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Up Next

The Rapids will return to Colorado next Saturday, April 11, to face Houston Dynamo FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, available to watch on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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