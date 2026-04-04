Sounders FC Plays Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (3-1-1, 10 points) plays its fifth consecutive MLS road match this weekend with a trip to Houston Dynamo FC (2-2-0, 6 points) at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle holds a 17-5-8 record against Houston, including a 1-0-1 mark last year. After drawing 0-0 at Lumen Field early in 2025, the Rave Green won 3-1 in Houston behind a brace from Albert Rusnák and a Danny Musovski strike.

Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan is set to make his 400th all-competition appearance with his next match, joining Stefan Frei (424) as the second player in club history to reach that mark (all eras), and ninth MLS player ever to reach that mark with one club. Roldan has helped the club lift the 2016 and 2019 MLS Cups, 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup trophies and was originally drafted by Seattle in 2015 following a collegiate career at Washington.

Seattle announced the signing of Peter Kingston yesterday. The Sounders FC Academy product played for Tacoma Defiance last season and has appeared in three matches in all competitions for the Rave Green this year, tallying two assists.

Sounders FC also traded Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids on March 27 for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money. The midfielder made 51 appearances from 2024-2026, scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green return to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play with the first leg of their Quarterfinals tie against Liga MX side Tigres UANL on Wednesday, April 8 at Estadio Universitario (6:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO). The second leg will be played at Lumen Field on Wednesday, April 15 (8:30 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Followill & Calen Carr

Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa

Local Radio (English): iHeart.com

Talent: Jackson Felts & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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