Sounders FC Plays Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (3-1-1, 10 points) plays its fifth consecutive MLS road match this weekend with a trip to Houston Dynamo FC (2-2-0, 6 points) at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle holds a 17-5-8 record against Houston, including a 1-0-1 mark last year. After drawing 0-0 at Lumen Field early in 2025, the Rave Green won 3-1 in Houston behind a brace from Albert Rusnák and a Danny Musovski strike.
Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan is set to make his 400th all-competition appearance with his next match, joining Stefan Frei (424) as the second player in club history to reach that mark (all eras), and ninth MLS player ever to reach that mark with one club. Roldan has helped the club lift the 2016 and 2019 MLS Cups, 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup trophies and was originally drafted by Seattle in 2015 following a collegiate career at Washington.
Seattle announced the signing of Peter Kingston yesterday. The Sounders FC Academy product played for Tacoma Defiance last season and has appeared in three matches in all competitions for the Rave Green this year, tallying two assists.
Sounders FC also traded Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids on March 27 for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money. The midfielder made 51 appearances from 2024-2026, scoring three goals and adding seven assists.
Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green return to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play with the first leg of their Quarterfinals tie against Liga MX side Tigres UANL on Wednesday, April 8 at Estadio Universitario (6:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO). The second leg will be played at Lumen Field on Wednesday, April 15 (8:30 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Mark Followill & Calen Carr
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
Local Radio (English): iHeart.com
Talent: Jackson Felts & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026
- Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Shake up the Standings with Historic Win over SDFC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United Secures Three Points in Victory over LA Galaxy - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Falls, 3-0, to San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Timbers Fall, 3-2, to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Berhalter Wins It In Stoppage Time - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Scores Five First Half Goals and Ties the Club Record for Biggest Victory Defeating Orlando City, 6-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Earns Three Road Points with 1-0 Win over Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Fastest Goal in Club History and Chris Brady Clean Sheet Hand Chicago Fire FC a 1-0 Victory against Nashville SC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Orlando City SC Falls, 6-0, to LAFC - Orlando City SC
- NYCFC Held to 1-1 Draw as Late St. Louis Equalizer Spoils the Party - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-0, to Seattle Sounders FC in Hard-Fought Match - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Lose, 4-0, against FC Dallas at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Austin FC Draws Inter Miami CF in First-Ever Match at Nu Stadium - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-1, to Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- With Rydström at Helm, Crew Earn 3-1 Victory - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Falls for First Time in 2026 at Chicago Fire FC - Nashville SC
- Revolution Blank CF Montréal, 3-0, for First Shutout of 2026 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Rolls to 4-0 Victory at D.C. United - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes Back with Late Goal to Draw NYCFC 1-1 on the Road - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Comes out on Top over Union - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy - Charlotte FC
- Luna Opens, Gozo Closes as RSL Downs Kansas City 3-1 at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Falls to 3-1 Defeat at Real Salt Lake - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielders Diego Gonzalez and Gilberto Rivera to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- Full Time Clip: Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Plays Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Toronto 3-2 - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Loan D Keegan Hughes to Birmingham Legion FC - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Earns Three Road Points with 1-0 Win over Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Plays Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Peter Kingston
- Sounders FC Brings Back "First Match on Us" Fan Engagement Initiative for 2026 Season, Presented by Columbia Bank
- Sounders FC Trades Midfielder Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money