Charlotte FC Comes out on Top over Union

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC on Saturday evening, falling 2-1. Charlotte's Ashley Westwood opened up the scoring in the 30th minute. Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques responded in the 78th minute for the Union. Charlotte regained the lead shortly after in the 80th minute.

Philadelphia Union will travel to Stade Saputo to face CF Montréal on Saturday, April 11th (2:30 p.m. ET /Apple TV).

Charlotte FC (2) - Philadelphia Union (1)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Saturday, April 4, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

VAR Assistant: Claudiu Badea

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLT - Ashley Westwood (unassisted) 30'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (C. Sullivan, Harriel) 78'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Biel, de la Torre) 80'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 12'

CLT - Djibril Diani (caution) 19'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (caution) 42'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 45'+2

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 76'

CLT - Morrison Agyemang (caution) 83'

CLT - Kristijan Kahlina (caution) 87'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (caution) 90'+1

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery Larsen (Phillipe Ndinga 84'), Frankie Westfield, Milan Iloski (Stas Korzeniowski 84'), Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Cavan Sullivan 77'), Ezekiel Alladoh (Jesus Bueno 64'), Bruno Damiani (Malik Jakupovic 83').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender.

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina, Nathan Byrne, Morrison Agyemang, Tim Ream, Harry Toffolo, Ashley Westwood, Pep Biel (Brandt Bronico 90'), Djibril Diani (Luca de la Torre 65'), Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 65'), Idan Toklomati (Archie Goodwin 90'), Wilfried Zaha.

Substitutes not used: Tyler Miller, Aron John, Andrew Privett, David Schnegg, Tyger Smalls.

TEAM NOTES

Danley Jean Jacques scored his first goal of the season.

Cavan Sullivan registered his first career MLS assist.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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