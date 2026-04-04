Revolution Loan D Keegan Hughes to Birmingham Legion FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have loaned defender Keegan Hughes to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC for the remainder of the 2026 season, with an option to recall.

Hughes arrived in New England ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign, originally signing with Revolution II before being elevated to the first team roster. The Newark, Ohio native has suited up for eight appearances, including five matches started, in a Revolution uniform. The 25-year-old central defender most recently collected a start in New England's 2026 season opener at Nashville SC on Feb. 21. Hughes owns nine career MLS appearances, including his league debut with the Columbus Crew in 2023.

New England opens a three-match homestand this afternoon, when the Revolution welcome CF Montreal to Gillette Stadium for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Today's match airs on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to the club's radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan defender Keegan Hughes to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2026 season, with an option to recall.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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