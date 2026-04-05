Orlando City SC Falls, 6-0, to LAFC
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Orlando City SC (1-5-0, 3 points) fell 6-0 to LAFC (5-0-1, 16 points) in its visit to BMO Stadium on Saturday night.
Denis Bouanga scored a first-half hat trick while Hugo Lloris made six saves on the night, as the home side moved to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings with the result.
The Lions will complete their three-game road stretch next weekend with a trip to Ohio to take on the Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, April 12. Kickoff for the Sunday Night Soccer match is set for 7 p.m. ET on Apple TV.
Goal Highlights:
7' David Brekalo (Own Goal) - LAFC 1, ORL 0
20' Denis Bouanga (Son Heung-Min, Nathan Ordaz) - LAFC 2, ORL 0
23' Denis Bouanga (Son Heung-Min) - LAFC 3, ORL 0
28' Denis Bouanga (Son Heung-Min) - LAFC 4, ORL 0
39' Sergi Palencia (Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga) - LAFC 5, ORL 0
70' Tyler Boyd (Jacob Shaffelburg) - LAFC 6, ORL 0
Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:
"It's not easy. Defeats hurt. It hurts me, it hurts the players, it hurts the staff-everybody. Managers, ownership-everybody. Fans. Everybody involved in this club is hurt after defeats like this. It's not common. But again, it is what it is. We will face it and we will continue working because this [season] is long. We are not the first team in the history of this league to experience something like this and we're not going to be the last one. So, we don'tlike it. We accept it and we are angry and we will try to continue working and put this team where it should be."
Match Notes:
Forward Tiago made his first start for the Lions tonight.
Tonight's match marked the Lions' first trip to BMO Stadium since July 7, 2018.
Interim head coach Martín Perelman made four changes to the lineup from the Lions' previous match against Nashville SC, with Eduard Atuesta, David Brekalo, Colin Guske and Tiago all entering the starting XI.
Defenders Robin Jansson (foot) and Griffin Dorsey (lower back), midfielders Wilder Cartagena (thigh) and Joran Gerbet (knee) and forward Tyrese Spicer (thigh) all missed the match through injury. Next Match: The Lions will next travel to Ohio to take on the Columbus Crew on Sunday, April 12, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Apple TV.
Teams 1 2 F
LAFC 5 1 6
Orlando City SC 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
LAFC - David Brekalo (Own Goal) 7'
LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Son Heung-Min, Nathan Ordaz) 21'
LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Son Heung-Min) 23'
LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Son Heung-Min) 28'
LAFC - Sergi Palencia (Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga) 39'
LAFC - Tyler Boyd (Jacob Shaffelburg, David Martinez) 70'
Misconduct Summary:
ORL - Eduard Atuesta (Yellow Card) 20'
LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Yellow Card) 26'
ORL - Duncan McGuire (Yellow Card) 66'
LAFC - David Martinez (Yellow Card) 79'
ORL - Iván Angulo (Yellow Card) 84'
Lineups/Substitutions:
Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Iván Angulo (Yutaro Tsukada 86'), David Brekalo, Nolan Miller (Tahir Reid-Brown 46'), Iago, Braian Ojeda; M Marco Pašalić, Colin Guske (Zakaria Taifi 46'), Eduard Atuesta (Luís Otávio 68'); F Martín Ojeda, Tiago (Duncan McGuire 46')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Javier Otero; D Adrián Marín; F Justin Ellis, Harvey Sarajian
LAFC - GK Hugo Lloris (c); D Sergi Palencia (Ryan Raposo 71'), Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Ryan Hollingshead; M Timothy Tillman (Mathieu Choiniere 46'), Nathan Ordaz, Mark Delgado; F Tyler Boyd (Jeremy Ebobisse73'), Son Heung-Min (David Martinez 58'), Denis Bouanga (Jacob Shaffelburg 58')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Thomas Hasal; D Eddie Segura, Artem Smoliakov; F Amin Boudri
Details of the Game:
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Weather: Clear
Date: April 4, 2026
Attendance: 22,185
Stats:
Possession:
LAFC - 45.6%
ORL - 54.4%
Shots:
LAFC - 18
ORL - 13
Shots on Goal:
LAFC - 7
ORL - 7
Saves:
LAFC - 6
ORL - 2
Fouls:
LAFC - 13
ORL - 14
Offsides:
LAFC - 3
ORL - 1
Corners:
LAFC - 8
ORL - 7
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