Sounders FC Earns Three Road Points with 1-0 Win over Houston Dynamo FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC on game night

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC on game night(Seattle Sounders FC)

HOUSTON - Sounders FC (4-1-1, 13 points) defeated Houston Dynamo FC (2-3-0, 6 points) 1-0 on Saturday evening at Shell Energy Stadium. Paul Rothrock scored his team-leading fifth goal in all competitions and Andrew Thomas recorded his fifth shutout in league play, as Seattle extended its unbeaten streak across all competitions to six games (4-0-2). With the start today, captain Cristian Roldan became the second Sounders player to appear in 400 all-competition matches for the club in all eras dating back to 1974. Brian Schmetzer's side now heads to Monterrey, Mexico for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals against Liga MX side Tigres UANL on Wednesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference at time of writing with 13 points (4-1-1) following the result.

Cristian Roldan made his 400th all-competition appearance tonight for Seattle, joining Stefan Frei (424) as the only players to hit that mark in club history (all eras). Roldan is just the ninth player to reach 400 appearances with one club.

Roldan is also the ninth active MLS player to reach 400 all-competition appearances regardless of club.

Paul Rothrock's goal in the 83rd minute was his fifth in all competitions, most on the team.

Jordan Morris and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi recorded assists on Rothrock's goal, both their first of the season.

Seattle kept a clean sheet for the fifth time in its first six league matches in 2026, a club record to start a season, with five shutouts being tied for second in MLS this year.

Brian Schmetzer made five changes to the lineup from Seattle's last match against Minnesota on March 22, with Jackson Ragen, Snyder Brunell, Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski replacing Alex Roldan, Nikola Petković, Georgi Minoungou, Albert Rusnák and Osaze De Rosario.

Saturday's contest concluded a five-match road stretch in MLS play, with the club compiling a 3-1-1 record. The Rave Green's next league match is slated for Saturday, April 18 against St. Louis CITY SC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle now turns its attention to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play, with the first leg of its Quarterfinals tie against Liga MX side Tigres UANL taking place on Wednesday, April 8 at Estadio Universitario (6:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Houston Dynamo FC 0

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistants: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Alexandra Billeter

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Attendance: 17,253

Weather: 70 degrees and rainy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Jordan Morris, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 83'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU - Felipe Andrade (caution) 38'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 54'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 72'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Snyder Brunell (Peter Kingston 81'), Cristian Roldan - Captain; Paul Arriola (Hassani Dotson 61'), Jesús Ferreira (Albert Rusnák 61'), Paul Rothrock (Alex Roldan 88'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 61')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Sebastian Gomez, Osaze De Rosario

Total shots: 5

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 4

Houston Dynamo FC - Jonathan Bond; Franco Negri (Andrew Resch HT, Sam Vines 90+2'), Duane Holmes (Ondřej Lingr 75'); Lawrence Ennali (Ibrahim Aliyu 88'), Diadié Samassékou (Héctor Herrera 88'), Agustín Bouzat, Guilherme, Ezequiel Ponce, Mateusz Bogusz

Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Blake Gillingham, Daniel González, Gilberto Rivera

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 5

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 1

- SOUNDERS FC -

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