Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







A heavy downpour of rain didn't stand in the way of Charlotte FC earning a second consecutive victory at home, as The Crown defeated Philadelphia Union 2-1 in thrilling fashion.

A stellar strike from Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood in the 30th minute gave the hosts their initial lead. Pep Biel initiated the chance, delivering a precise pass inside the box. Westwood then capitalized and slotted the ball well past Philadelphia's goalkeeper.

Philadelphia drew level in the 78th minute, courtesy of Danley Jean Jacques.

Almost instantly, Charlotte forward Wilfried Zaha brought The Crown back in front and gave them a 2-1 lead they would cease to relinquish.

The Crown wraps up a five-game home stand next weekend against Nashville SC in a Walmart Saturday Showdown fixture. Kick-off is at 7:30 pm.

Notes:

Tonight marked Ashley Westwood's 100th match in Major League Soccer and the midfielder scored his first goal of 2026. This is the Englishman's first goal since March 2025.

Wilfried Zaha scored his second goal of the season and has now scored or assisted in four of six matches this season.

Zaha picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will now be suspended for the Club's next match against Nashville SC.

Pep Biel continued his hot start to the season adding the game-winning assist on Zaha's goal. The Spaniard now has six goal contributions in as many games (4g, 2a).

Luca de la Torre picked up his second assist of the season. Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 25,865

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Forward Wilfried Zaha - link

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Morrsion, Toffolo, Diani, Westwood, Biel, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Abada (65'), de la Torre (65'), Goodwin (90'), Bronico (90')

Philadelphia Union Starting XI: Blake, Seri Larsen, Harriel, Makhanya, Westfield, Lukic, Jean Jaques, Damiani, Illoski, Vassilev, Alladoh

Substitutions: Bueno (64'), Sullivan (77'), Jakupovic (83'), Korzeniowski (84'), Ndinga (84')

Goals:

30' - CLT - Westwood

78' - PHI - Jean Jaques (Assist: Sullivan)

80' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Biel, de la Torre)

Discipline:

12' - PHI - Westfield (Yellow)

19' - CLT - Diani (Yellow)

42' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)

45'+2' - PHI - Damiani (Yellow)

76' - PHI - Harriel (Yellow)

83' - CLT - Morrison (Yellow)

87' - CLT - Kahlina (Yellow)

90'+1 - PHI - Sullivan (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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