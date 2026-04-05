With Rydström at Helm, Crew Earn 3-1 Victory
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew won, 3-1, against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, April 4.
Head Coach Henrik Rydström earned his first win as Head Coach of the Crew.
Columbus improved their all-time regular season record against Atlanta United FC to 11-6-2. Over their last two visits to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Crew have outscored Atlanta 8-5.
Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 202 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; eight in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.
As of the end of 7:30 p.m. kickoffs tonight, Columbus' eight away goals are the second-most this season behind Inter Miami CF (nine).
The Crew own 61 multiple-goal games in the regular season since 2023 (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 16 in 2025; three in 2026), the second-most in that span.
The Black & Gold have secured a point in 28 of their past 38 road matches (15-10-13) since 2024.
Forward Wessam Abou Ali netted goals in the 48th and 54th minute of the match, recording his first MLS brace and fifth goal of 2026.
Abou Ali's long-range strike marks his first MLS game-winning goal.
Midfielder Dylan Chambost assisted Abou Ali's second goal, his second assist this season after posting a secondary assist at Toronto FC on March 21.
Captain and midfielder Sean Zawadzki registered his first assist of 2026 with the secondary assist on Abou Ali's second goal.
Abou Ali (eight goals, two assists) tied the Crew record for most goal contributions through a player's first 11 MLS matches.
Abou Ali (eight goals, two assists)
Brian McBride (10; eight goals, two assists)
Andy Williams (10; one goal, nine assists)
Cucho Hernández (10; eight goals, two assists)
Midfielder Max Arfsten registered the Black & Gold's third goal in the 61st minute, his first of 2026.
Arfsten provided the assist on Abou Ali's first goal, posting his first two assists of the season in back-to-back matches.
It marked Arfsten's fourth MLS match with multiple goal contributions and first since Sept. 21, 2024 vs. Orlando City SC (two assists).
Defender Andrés Herrera assisted Arfsten's goal, his first of 2026.
Defender Steven Moreira provided the secondary assists on Abou Ali's first goal and Arfsten's score, his first two assists of 2026, tying his career high.
The Black & Gold host Orlando City SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, April 12 [7 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC
MLS Regular Season
Sunday, April 12 - 7 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: Apple TV
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026
- Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Shake up the Standings with Historic Win over SDFC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United Secures Three Points in Victory over LA Galaxy - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Falls, 3-0, to San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Timbers Fall, 3-2, to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Berhalter Wins It In Stoppage Time - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Scores Five First Half Goals and Ties the Club Record for Biggest Victory Defeating Orlando City, 6-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Earns Three Road Points with 1-0 Win over Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Fastest Goal in Club History and Chris Brady Clean Sheet Hand Chicago Fire FC a 1-0 Victory against Nashville SC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Orlando City SC Falls, 6-0, to LAFC - Orlando City SC
- NYCFC Held to 1-1 Draw as Late St. Louis Equalizer Spoils the Party - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-0, to Seattle Sounders FC in Hard-Fought Match - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Lose, 4-0, against FC Dallas at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Austin FC Draws Inter Miami CF in First-Ever Match at Nu Stadium - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-1, to Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- With Rydström at Helm, Crew Earn 3-1 Victory - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Falls for First Time in 2026 at Chicago Fire FC - Nashville SC
- Revolution Blank CF Montréal, 3-0, for First Shutout of 2026 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Rolls to 4-0 Victory at D.C. United - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes Back with Late Goal to Draw NYCFC 1-1 on the Road - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Comes out on Top over Union - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy - Charlotte FC
- Luna Opens, Gozo Closes as RSL Downs Kansas City 3-1 at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Falls to 3-1 Defeat at Real Salt Lake - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielders Diego Gonzalez and Gilberto Rivera to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- Full Time Clip: Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Plays Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Toronto 3-2 - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Loan D Keegan Hughes to Birmingham Legion FC - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- With Rydström at Helm, Crew Earn 3-1 Victory
- Columbus Crew Begin 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with Match at USL League One's Richmond Kickers on April 15
- Six Columbus Crew Players Called up for March FIFA International Window
- Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte Added to U.S. Men's National Team Roster for March FIFA International Window
- Columbus Crew Edged at Toronto FC