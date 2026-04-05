With Rydström at Helm, Crew Earn 3-1 Victory

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew won, 3-1, against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, April 4.

Head Coach Henrik Rydström earned his first win as Head Coach of the Crew.

Columbus improved their all-time regular season record against Atlanta United FC to 11-6-2. Over their last two visits to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Crew have outscored Atlanta 8-5.

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 202 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; eight in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

As of the end of 7:30 p.m. kickoffs tonight, Columbus' eight away goals are the second-most this season behind Inter Miami CF (nine).

The Crew own 61 multiple-goal games in the regular season since 2023 (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 16 in 2025; three in 2026), the second-most in that span.

The Black & Gold have secured a point in 28 of their past 38 road matches (15-10-13) since 2024.

Forward Wessam Abou Ali netted goals in the 48th and 54th minute of the match, recording his first MLS brace and fifth goal of 2026.

Abou Ali's long-range strike marks his first MLS game-winning goal.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost assisted Abou Ali's second goal, his second assist this season after posting a secondary assist at Toronto FC on March 21.

Captain and midfielder Sean Zawadzki registered his first assist of 2026 with the secondary assist on Abou Ali's second goal.

Abou Ali (eight goals, two assists) tied the Crew record for most goal contributions through a player's first 11 MLS matches.

Abou Ali (eight goals, two assists)

Brian McBride (10; eight goals, two assists)

Andy Williams (10; one goal, nine assists)

Cucho Hernández (10; eight goals, two assists)

Midfielder Max Arfsten registered the Black & Gold's third goal in the 61st minute, his first of 2026.

Arfsten provided the assist on Abou Ali's first goal, posting his first two assists of the season in back-to-back matches.

It marked Arfsten's fourth MLS match with multiple goal contributions and first since Sept. 21, 2024 vs. Orlando City SC (two assists).

Defender Andrés Herrera assisted Arfsten's goal, his first of 2026.

Defender Steven Moreira provided the secondary assists on Abou Ali's first goal and Arfsten's score, his first two assists of 2026, tying his career high.

The Black & Gold host Orlando City SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, April 12 [7 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC

MLS Regular Season

Sunday, April 12 - 7 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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