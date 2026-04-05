Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (3W-1L-2D, 11 points) played its historic home opener at its state-of-the-art new stadium in the heart of Miami. The match resulted in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Austin FC in MLS regular season action. Captain Leo Messi and forward Lusi Suárez scored our Club's historic first goals at Nu Stadium.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael, and Noah Allen formed the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and David Ayala started deep in midfield; Tadeo Allende, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti played further ahead; captain Messi led the team in attack.
Match Action
The visitors took the lead in the 6th minute with a goal from Guilherme Biro.
Inter Miami equalized shortly after with a goal from captain Messi. Our captain notched our first goal at Nu Stadium with a precise header from inside the box. The goal was Messi's fight this regular season while the assist was the first for Homegrown defender Fray this regular season.
The 1-1 scoreline held through the half, but Austin scored again in the 53' to reclaim the lead.
Inter Miami equalized for the final 2-2 scoreline in the 82nd minute. Second-half-substitute Suárez was the one responsible for rescuing the point, scoring from close range following a corner. The goal was the first for Suárez this season, while Berterame and Silvetti posted their second assists of the regular season
Inter Miami equalized for the final 2-2 scoreline in the 82nd minute. Second-half-substitute Suárez was the one responsible for rescuing the point, scoring from close range following a corner. The goal was the first for Suárez this season, while Berterame and Silvetti posted their second assists of the regular season
The 2-2 scoreline would hold through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim a point at home in its historic opener at Nu Stadium.
Home Opener Festivities
Inter Miami was excited to welcome fans to Nu Stadium for our historic first home game at our state-of-the-art ground in the heart of Miami! The special match - officially designated We're Home presented by Nu - featured a host of celebrations, including ribbon cutting ceremonies, which included the participation of co-owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham.
"I came to America and MLS 20 years ago with a dream-to win championships, to help grow the game of soccer that I love so much, and one day, to build a club of my own. Thirteen years ago, I announced that Miami was my choice," said Beckham. "To make all of this possible, I want to thank my partners, Jorge and Jose Mas, and their incredible family, for their passion, their belief, and their unwavering commitment to this club and this city. I believed in Miami-but more importantly, Miami believed in us."
"As has been said, this all began with a dream. A dream to create a soccer club that would be a reflection of our community, of my hometown. Everything we have achieved in these last six years-since our beginnings in Fort Lauderdale, at DRV PNK Stadium-would not have been possible without that foundation. I want to especially thank the entire Fort Lauderdale community, which made our home possible for so many years," said Managing Owner Jorge Maas. "But we are not just dreamers. We are men who keep our word. We promised Miami, our fans, that we were going to build a club that, when people talked about soccer in the United States, would bring to mind the pink of Inter Miami. And we have delivered."
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami carries on with regular season action with a visit from Red Bull New York next Saturday, April 11. Get your tickets HERE!
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 62.4%
ATX - 37.6%
Shots:
MIA - 27
ATX - 8
Saves:
MIA - 1
ATX - 5
Corners:
MIA - 7
ATX - 3
Fouls:
MIA - 8
ATX - 8
Mauricio Venegas
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