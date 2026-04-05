Revolution Blank CF Montréal, 3-0, for First Shutout of 2026
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (2-3-0; 6 pts.) opened their three-game homestand with a 3-0 win over CF Montréal (1-5-0; 3 pts.) on Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium. Today's match saw three goal scorers in Luca Langoni, Mamadou Fofana, and Peyton Miller, while goalkeeper Matt Turner collected five saves in the team's first shutout of the 2026 season.
Six minutes into the contest, Langoni found the back of the net to give New England the early 1-0 lead. Defender Ilay Feingold floated a cross into the box to find striker Dor Turgeman. The 22-year-old Israeli forward's first-time shot was saved by the CF Montreal goalkeeper, but Langoni streaked past his defender and tucked the rebound inside the far post, marking his third consecutive game on the scoresheet.
The Revolution nearly doubled their lead in the 16th minute as Feingold hit Turgeman near the penalty spot, but the striker's shot was denied by the right pipe. The Canadian side generated dangerous opportunities late in the opening half, with Turner notching two saves to keep the visitors scoreless entering the intermission. However, the Revolution would have to finish the final 65 minutes without their head coach in the technical area, as Marko Mitrović was sent off with a red card in the 34th minute.
Coming out of the break, Turner made another crucial stop to deny Montreal an equalizer. Montreal's Dawid Bugaj rattled a strike off the crossbar, and Turner dove to his left to stop the second effort. Turner, who earned a start with the U.S. Men's National Team during the recent March international window, finished the night with five stops.
In need of a second goal to create some distance with the visitors, central defender Mamadou Fofana delivered with his first MLS goal in the 77th minute. Standing over a free kick, Langoni distributed his league-leading fifth assist of the season with a curling ball toward the back post, where Fofana made no mistake with the finish. In his fourth start of the season, Fofana played all 90 minutes alongside Will Sands, Brayan Ceballos, and Feingold on the backline.
Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, a 63rd-minute substitute, made an impact late in the game with the Revolution's third goal, his second tally in as many home games. Miller streaked down the right flank and dribbled toward the oncoming Montreal goalkeeper, before calmly chipping his shot over his head and into the open net to close the scoring.
The Revolution will go for three wins in a row on home soil next Saturday, April 11 when D.C. United visits Gillette Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The match airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
MATCH NOTES
New England (2-0-0 at home) is now unbeaten in five consecutive home games dating back to the end of the 2025 season.
F/W Luca Langoni opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, finding the scoresheet for a third consecutive match.
Langoni collected his league-leading fifth assist of the campaign in the second half, marking the second goal-and-assist performance of his MLS career. Langoni now has five assists and six total goal contributions in his last three games.
D Mamadou Fofana netted his first MLS goal and just the second goal of his professional career in the second half.
Homegrown D Peyton Miller netted his second goal in the last three games.
M Jackson Yueill was credited with the assist on Miller's goal, his first Revolution assist and the 15th helper of his MLS career.
GK Matt Turner logged his 125th appearance for New England across all competitions, marking the occasion with his first shutout of the season and five saves.
M Matt Polster made the 225th start of his MLS career, playing 38 minutes before coming off with a right leg injury.
M Brooklyn Raines suited up for his 50th MLS appearance in Saturday's contest.
GAME CAPSULE
Revolution Match #5
New England Revolution 3 vs. CF Montreal 0
April 4, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Referee: Joshua Encarnacion
Assistant Referee: Ian McKay
Assistant Referee: Brian Dunn
Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal
Video Asst. Referee: Carol Anne Chenard
Assistant VAR: Melissa Beck
Weather: 41 degrees and cloudy
Attendance: 19,461
Scoring Summary:
NE - Luca Langoni 1 (Unassisted) 6'
NE - Mamadou Fofana 1 (Luca Langoni 5) 77'
NE - Peyton Miller 2 (Jackson Yueill 1) 90+4'
Misconduct Summary:
NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 27'
NE - Will Sands (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 33'
NE - Marko Mitrović (Red Card - Dissent) 34'
MTL - Hennadii Synchuk (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 53'
MTL - Wiki Carmona (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 65'
MTL - Brandan Craig (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 69'
New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold; Brooklyn Raines, Matt Polster (Alhassan Yusuf 39'), Carles Gil ©; Griffin Yow (Peyton Miller 63'), Luca Langoni (Jackson Yueill 85'), Dor Turgeman.
Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Diego Fagundez, Eric Klein, Ethan Kohler, Marcos Zambrano
CF Montreal: Thomas Gillier; Luca Petrasso, Efrain Morales, Brandan Craig (Noah Streit 79'), Dawid Bugaj; Victor Loturi, Ivan Jaime, Matty Longstaff; Wiki Carmona (Olger Escobar 79'), Dagur Dan Thorallsson (Hennadii Synchuk 46'), Prince Owusu (c).
Substitutes Not Used: Sebastian Breza, Tomas Aviles, Samuel Piette, Kwadwo Opoku, Daniel Rios, Aleksandr Guboglo
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