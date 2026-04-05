Nashville SC Falls for First Time in 2026 at Chicago Fire FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







CHICAGO - Eastern Conference leading Nashville Soccer Club lost for the first time all season Saturday night, falling 1-0 to Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. The Boys in Gold are now 4W-1L-1D in MLS and 6W-1L-3D across all competitions in 2026.

Hold steady: Despite dropping its first match of the season, Nashville SC remains in first place in the Eastern Conference at 4W-1L-1D and 13 points.

Back at it: The Boys in Gold will play again in just three days when they resume their Concacaf Champions Cup run against LIGA MX's Club América at home in the Quarterfinal Round.

Next up: Nashville SC will make its Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Round debut when it hosts Club América in Leg One of the home-away series decided on aggregate at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

o is in first place in the Eastern Conference at 4W-1L-1D and 13 points

o is 6W-1L-3D across all competitions this season (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)

o is outscoring opponents 13-3 in MLS and 21-4 across all competitions in 2026

o is 2W-1L-2D on the road this season (1W-1L-1D MLS)

o is 6W-2L-2D all-time vs. Chicago Fire FC

o played its 100 th regular season road match

Matthew Corcoran led the team with 94.4% passing accuracy

Brian Schwake made two saves and earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Sam Surridge led the team with three shots

Box score:

Nashville SC (4W-1L-1D) at Chicago Fire FC (3W-2L-1D)

April 4, 2026 - Soldier Field

Final score:

NSH: 0

CHI: 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI: Philip Zinckernagel (A: Jonathan Bamba, Anton Salétros) 1'

Discipline:

CHI: Anton Salétros (Caution) 72'

CHI: Dje D'Avilla (Caution) 78'

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 80'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz (Reed Baker-Whiting 78'), Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran (Patrick Yazbek 61'), Alex Muyl (Warren Madrigal 61'), Eddi Tagseth (Woobens Pacius 89'); Cristian Espinoza (Ahmed Qasem 78'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Jack Maher, Bryan Acosta, Josh Bauer

CHI starters: Chris Brady; Leonardo Barroso, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Jack Elliott (C) (Christopher Cupps 62'), Andrew Gutman; Anton Salétros, Robin Lod, Dje D'Avilla; Jonathan Bamba, Maren Haile-Selassie (Jason Shokalook 81'), Philip Zinckernagel (Viktor Radojević 90' + 1)

Substitutes: Josh Cohen, Puso Dithejane, Mauricio Pineda, Johnny Dean, Sergio Oregel Jr.

Match officials:

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

AR1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

AR2: Kevin Lock

4TH: Jon Freemon

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Melissa Beck

Weather: 44 degrees and cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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