Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-0, to Seattle Sounders FC in Hard-Fought Match

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 1-0 versus Seattle Sounders FC at Shell Energy Stadium tonight in a hard-fought, rain-soaked match that saw a 30-minute delay before kickoff.

Despite the result, Houston finished the match with far more dangerous chances than Seattle, finishing the match with a 1.4 xG, 13 shots and nine corners, compared to Seattle's 0.4 xG, five shots and three corners.

Tonight's match saw Argentinean fullback Franco Negri make his first Dynamo start and defender Sam Vines, who signed with Dynamo last week, make his debut in orange. Additionally, forward Aliyu Ibrahim made his 100th MLS appearance this evening after coming onto the pitch in the 88th minute.

The Sounders took the lead in the 83rd minute when Paul Rothrock found the back of the net near the far post.

The Dynamo had their first dangerous chance in the ninth minute when a loose ball fell to attacker Mateusz Bogusz inside the box, but his right-footed strike was blocked by Seattle's backline.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 21st minute when the 32-year-old reacted quickly and dove low to his left to deny a shot from Jesus Ferreira.

Attacker Guilherme almost found the back of the net in the 29th minute after dribbling into the box and firing a shot towards the near post, forcing a save from Andrew Thomas.

Guilherme had his second shot on target in the 47th minute after the Brazilian received a pass from forward Ezequiel Ponce and pushed it forward towards the box for a right-footed strike that was denied by Thomas.

Houston created another dangerous chance in the 65th minute when Bogusz forced a diving save from the Seattle goalkeeper after Guilherme found the Polish playmaker making a run in behind towards the box.

Houston next travels to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 11, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, with kickoff schedule for 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Apple TV.

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Houston Dynamo FC (2-3-0, 6 pts.) 0-1 Seattle Sounders FC (4-1-1, 13 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 5

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 17,253

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

Seattle Sounders FC 0 1 1

SEA: Paul Rothrock 3 (Jordan Morris 1) 83'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Negri (Agustin Resch 46' [Sam Vines 90'+2']), Antônio Carlos (C), Felipe Andrade, Duane Holmes (Ondřej Lingr 75'); Diadié Samassékou (Héctor Herrera 88'), Agustín Bouzat, Lawrence Ennali (Aliyu Ibrahim 88'); Guilherme, Ezequiel Ponce, Mateusz Bogusz

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Blake Gillingham, Diego Gonzalez, Gilberto Rivera

Seattle Sounders FC: Andrew Thomas; Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Antino Lopez, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Snyder Brunell (Peter Kingston 81'), Cristian Roldan (C), Paul Rothrock (Alex Roldan 88'), Jesus Ferreira (Albert Rusnak 61'), Paul Arriola (Hassani Dotson 61'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 61')

Unused substitutes: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Sebastian Gomez, Osaze De Rosario

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 38'

SEA: Paul Rothrock (caution; foul) 54'

SEA: Jackson Ragen (caution; foul) 72'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant: Corey Parker

Assistant: Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Alexandra Billeter

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Weather: 71 degrees, rain







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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