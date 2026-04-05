FC Dallas Rolls to 4-0 Victory at D.C. United

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - FC Dallas earned a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday night at Audi Field behind goals from Logan Farrington, Patrickson Delgado, Osaze Urhoghide and Petar Musa. The victory improved Dallas to 3-1-2 (11 points) and marked the club's first road win of the 2026 season.

ROAD ROUT

FC Dallas' 4-0 victory Saturday is the second-largest road win in club history. The club's only larger road win came on Aug. 16, 2014, when Dallas won 5-0 at the San Jose Earthquakes.

LOGAN'S YARD

Forward Logan Farrington scored his fourth goal of the season Saturday in the 16th minute for his first career goal in back-to-back MLS regular-season matches. FC Dallas captain Ramiro Benetti recorded his first assist of the season on the play. The goal marked Dallas' first road goal of 2026.

SONRIE LA REDONDA

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado scored his first goal of the season tonight on a free kick. It marked FC Dallas' first goal from a free kick in 44 matches, dating to Sept. 19, 2024, at Real Salt Lake, and the club's first goal this season scored by a player other than Logan Farrington or Petar Musa.

HEADING TO GOAL

Defender Osaze Urhoghide scored his first goal of the season in the 78th minute of the second half. Urhoghide scored via a corner kick. Midfielder Joaquin Valiente assisted the goal, his third in his last two appearances. Urhoghide finished the match with a pass success rate of 87%.

MUSA TIES MLS LEAD

Forward Petar Musa scored his seventh goal of the year, tied for the MLS lead. Musa has now scored in three straight games and has recorded five goals in his last three matches.

EL PARCE DEBUTA CON DALLAS

Forward Santiago Moreno made his FC Dallas debut tonight after entering in the 84th minute of the match. In 10 minutes, Moreno recorded three shots, generated 0.42 expected goals and completed 100% of his passes. Moreno joined FC Dallas on loan in late March through the remainder of the 2026 MLS season.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

On Tuesday, April 7, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' thrilling 4-0 win over D.C. United. FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. All episodes are currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium to take on Western Conference side St. Louis CITY SC on Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Night night presented by AdvoCare Spark. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on Apple TV. Listen to the match on the official FC Dallas App or join the radio crew in the booth with an interactive live stream of the broadcast on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"We talked about that we've given up six goals in the last two games, and that's not us. We really wanted to focus on who we were behind the ball. We know we have quality going forward, those concepts and those things are there. The collective behind the ball, making sure that we're not giving up big chances on the road, giving them life. I thought the second goal, right before the half, was a really key goal for us. We dropped a two goal lead last time against Houston, and we came out front footed again, which I was really proud of, because I challenged them with that mentality to stay front footed and not conserve the lead, but keep going for more. The five subs really came on and changed the game for the better, which is what we asked for them to do. And it's a beautiful performance. Some great spells of football that I just think we're growing and I love where we're heading, but I'm proud of the complete team, defending set pieces, attacking set pieces, transitions, everything was honest with us tonight, and they deserve this four goal win."

How does the team move forward after tonight's win...

"We're gonna keep our feet on the ground. We can feel good about this tonight, and every opponent is tough, and we want to keep climbing the table. So we get a good chance to go back home again. And it's an important game next weekend for us. But I just like the collective and how they're connected, the honesty, it's truly a team. I've got so many guys that should deserve to start. It's a shame you can only start 11. That's what I love about them, being selfless and knowing that we need to share the wealth, because we have so many great players in this roster and I think that carries performance when they're really collective and they're really bought into each other. And you can just see how the game went. We got better and better as the game went, I thought we killed the game off really beautifully with some really good football. And I think hopefully made our fans proud."

Forward Logan Farrington

On his goal...

"I saw there was a lot of space, Ramiro played a great ball. I kind of lost it for a second, but I found it, I was able to bring it down, and then just wanted to get an extra touch so I could get slotted near post past the keeper."

On what has the attack been in good form lately...

"Yeah, I think we're just building off last year. We're very familiar with everybody. We've added a couple pieces which make us better, and every week, we're pushing each other. We're getting used to each other. We're just building as a team and knowing everybody's roles without having to say them. So I think for me, it's just knowing my role, and my teammates trust me more, and finding me in those spots, and they know I'll do my job."

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi

On the team's efforts...

"Really good all around team performance. Putting in two goals each half is what we want to do, and we know we have the capability to do it. And then the clean sheet is something that we're really focused on with conceding too many goals in the past couple of games. That was a big point for us, even when we were up three zero, so we were kind of focused on keeping that clean sheet."

Playing with a shuffled lineup...

"It's really all the guys we have that can play anywhere where it's just a bunch of good players, and you can put them in a different spot, and they will get the job done. So it's just trusting each other to do that, and knowing your role and taking care of business."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.