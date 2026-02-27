Austin FC Acquires Forward Christian Ramirez
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club acquired forward Christian Ramirez from MLS Waivers. Ramirez, a former MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, and Leagues Cup winner, joins ATXFC through the end of the 2026 season.
"Austin FC has created one of the most exciting soccer communities since its inauguration and continues to be ambitious in being a contender on all fronts. My family and I can't wait to meet everyone and be a part of this Club," said Ramirez. "I'm thankful for this opportunity and excited to contribute my part to an already talented group that we hope can do big things this season."
Ramirez is an eight-year veteran of MLS having tallied 59 goals and 17 assists in 193 MLS regular season and playoff matches with five (5) different clubs. He initially joined Minnesota United FC when the club competed in the North American Soccer League, recording 49 goals and 16 assists in 89 games and continuing that prolific form when the Loons became an MLS club in 2017.
He has competed in MLS ever since, apart from a one-and-a-half-year stint with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC in 2021/2022. Ramirez scored 18 goals and added five (5) assists in 60 matches across all competitions for Aberdeen. Upon returning to MLS, he recorded back-to-back seasons with double-digit goal contributions in 2023 and 2024 (13 each season) to help Columbus win MLS Cup and Leagues Cup.
"Christian is widely respected around Major League Soccer as both a player and as a person," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is an excellent addition to our group of forwards and we're very happy to have him in Austin this season."
Ramirez made two (2) appearances for the United States Men's National Team in 2019, scoring a goal in a friendly win over Panama.
Ramirez will occupy a Supplemental roster slot on the Austin FC roster.
Transaction: Austin FC acquires forward Christian Ramirez off MLS Waivers. Ramirez's contract is guaranteed through the end of the 2026 season.
Player Details:
Name: Christian Ramirez
Position: Forward
Height: 6'2"
Date of Birth: April 4, 1991
Age: 34
Birthplace: Garden Grove, California, United States
Nationality: American
Last club: LA Galaxy
How acquired: Acquired from MLS Waivers
Roster Designations: Supplemental
