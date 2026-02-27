Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City has signed Israeli defender Or Blorian to a pre-contract beginning on June 2, 2026 following the expiration of his contract with Hapoel Be'er Sheva, the club announced today.

Blorian has signed a three-year MLS contract through the 2028-2029 season with club options for the 2029-2030 and the 2030-2031 seasons. Blorian will occupy an international spot on Sporting's roster, pending receipt of his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career to date in Israel, making 186 career appearances while playing for Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Hapoel Tel Aviv and his hometown Maccabi Petah Tikva.

"We are excited to welcome Or to Kansas City," President of Soccer Operations & General Manager David Lee said. "Or has demonstrated a deep desire to join us in Kansas City and fits the profile of central defender that we have been looking for with excellent physical traits and a good balance between his qualities with and without the ball. Or is having an outstanding season at the club level as he enters the peak years of his career and deservedly earned national team recognition. While we had hoped to bring Or to KC during this window, we understand the club's desire to keep such an important player while they challenge to win their league title, and we will support both Or and the club as they strive to achieve their objectives."

Blorian rose through the Maccabi Petah Tikva academy and made his debut for the first team in August 2019. He made 20 appearances for Petah Tikva in the 2019-2020 season, helping the team win the Israeli second division title and earn promotion to the Israeli Premier League while embarking on a remarkable run in the Israeli State Cup, reaching the final of the tournament.

He played in 38 matches during his maiden Israeli Premier League season in 2020-2021 - scoring his first professional goal against Maccabi Netanya on Dec. 12, 2020 - as Petah Tikva finished sixth in the regular-season and concluded the season with a fifth-place finish in the Championship Round.

The following season, Blorian and Petah Tikva endured a challenging campaign that saw the team relegated back to the Israeli second division, with injury sidelining Blorian for almost the entirety of the Relegation Round. Despite Petah Tikva's relegation, Blorian's performances earned him an offseason move to Israeli Premier League runners-up Hapoel Be'er Sheva ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

After being limited to six appearances during Be'er Sheva's second-place finish in his first season with the club, Blorian joined Hapoel Tel Aviv on loan for the 2023-2024 season where he made 29 appearances in all competitions, tallying three goals and one assist.

Upon his return to Be'er Sheva, Blorian solidified his place as a key member of the team and won his first trophy with the club during the 2024-2025 season. He made 36 competitive appearances as Be'er Sheva finished atop the regular-season standings but finished second in the Championship Round, while playing in all five rounds as Be'er Sheva won the 2024-2025 Israeli State Cup behind a stout defense, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. Blorian also earned his first taste of European competition last season, playing in four UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Blorian has led Be'er Sheva to the summit of the Israeli Premier League in the ongoing 2025-2026 season, tallying two goals and four assists in 29 matches to help his club clinch a spot in the Championship Round with a dominant 17-3-4 record to date. Blorian played the full 90 minutes as Be'er Sheva won the Israeli Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv last July and appeared in both UEFA Europa League and Conference League qualifying earlier this season.

Blorian has earned four caps for the Israeli National Team, making his international debut in October 2025 and most recently playing the full 90 minutes for Israel in a 4-1 win over Moldova in FIFA World Cup Qualifying on November 16, 2025. Blorian previously represented Israel extensively at the youth levels, appearing in 49 matches from the U-16s to the U-21s.

Sporting is preparing to host the club's home opener this weekend when the team faces off against the Columbus Crew at Sporting Park this Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) signs defender Or Blorian to a pre-contract starting on June 2, 2026.

VITALS

Or Blorian

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 3/7/2000 (25 years old)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Petah Tikva, Israel

Birthplace: Petah Tikva, Israel

Citizenship: Israel, Portugal

Instagram: @or_blorian5







