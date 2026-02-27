LA Galaxy Announce 2026 CCC Round of 16 Schedule
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy and Concacaf announced today the confirmed schedule and kickoff times for the club's Round of 16 matchup against Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. LA is set to host Mount Pleasant at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Then on Thursday, March 19, the Galaxy travel to National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica for the away fixture at 4 p.m. PT.
Tickets for the LA Galaxy's March 11 home match against Mount Pleasant FA in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 will be available to the public beginning on March 3 at lagalaxy.com/tickets. Single game credential applications for the home fixture are available at lagalaxy.com/credentials. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. PT on March 9.
The Galaxy advanced to the Round of 16 by dispatching Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito behind an away goal from Joseph Paintsil in the first leg and a clean sheet at home in the second. Identical to Round One, the aggregate score winner in each Round of 16 matchup will advance to the Quarterfinals, currently scheduled for April 7-9 and April 14-16. The Semifinals will follow in late April and early May, and the cup will conclude with a single leg Final on May 30.
