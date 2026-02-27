San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - Concacaf has confirmed the matchups and schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, which will feature the 11 Round One winners joining the five pre-seeded teams in the Round of 16.San Diego FC (SDFC) will host Club Deportivo Toluca in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match at 8:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 11 at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will be streamed live on Concacaf Go and broadcast on OneSoccer (ENG), FS2 (ENG), and TUDN (SPA).

Tickets for the March 11 Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup match against Toluca at Snapdragon Stadium will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 2 at 2:00 p.m. PT at SanDiegofcFC.com/tickets.

SDFC will then travel to Mexico for the second time in club history to face Toluca FC in Leg 2 of the Round of 16 at Estadio Nemesio Díez on Wednesday, March 18. Kickoff for the Round of 16 Leg 2 match is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Concacaf Go and broadcast on OneSoccer (ENG), FS2 (ENG), and TUDN (SPA).

SDFC advanced to the Round of 16 in its Concacaf Champions Cup debut after defeating Pumas UNAM 4-2 on aggregate. The club earned a 4-1 victory in Leg 1 of the Round One matchup on Feb. 3 at Snapdragon Stadium before falling 1-0 in Leg 2 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Feb. 10 in Mexico City.

The eight Round of 16 matchups, each consisting of two legs, will take place between March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs). Each club's path to the Final was determined by the official Concacaf Champions Cup draw; following the conclusion of Round One on Feb. 26, the Round of 16 matchups have been confirmed as follows:

R16 #1: Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX) vs San Diego FC (USA)

R16 #2: Mount Pleasant FA (JAM) vs LA Galaxy (USA)

R16 #3: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs CF Monterrey (MEX)

R16 #4: LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Los Angeles FC (USA)

R16 #5: Inter Miami CF (USA) vs Nashville SC (USA)

R16 #6: Club América (MEX) vs Philadelphia Union (USA)

R16 #7: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs FC Cincinnati (USA)

R16 #8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)

The aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Quarterfinals, which are scheduled for April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs). The Semifinals will follow in late April and early May, and the tournament will conclude with the Final on Saturday, May 30.

For the Round of 16, the five pre-seeded clubs and the three highest-ranked Round One clubs will host the second-leg matches. Starting with the Quarterfinals, the highest-ranked club (based on the competition's cumulative table) in each pairing will host the second-leg match. Similarly, the highest-ranked club of the two finalists will host the single-leg Final on May 30, 2026.

To view the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup results, latest news, and the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cuo schedule, visit Concacaf.com/champions-cup.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One: Feb. 3-26 (four weeks)

Round of 16: March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs)

Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs)

Semifinals: April 28-30 (first legs), May 5-7 (second legs)

Final: May 30 (single leg)

