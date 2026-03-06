San Diego FC and Blackburn Rovers FC Mutually Agree to Loan Termination for Defender Leo Duru

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club and Blackburn Rovers FC have mutually agreed to the Loan Termination for defender Leo Duru.

Duru originally joined SDFC in August of 2025 on loan from EFL side Blackburn Rovers FC through June 2026 with an option for a permanent transfer. He made his debut replacing Franco Negri in the 58th minute of the 0-0 draw against the Portland Timbers on Aug. 23 at Snapdragon Stadium. Overall, Duru made two appearances for the Club during the 2025 MLS Regular Season.

Transaction: SDFC and Blackburn Rovers FC mutually agree to loan termination for defender Leo Duru.

