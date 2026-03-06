St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Kane Kraus and Midfielder Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp
Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC academy forward Kane Kraus and midfielder Eddie Niles have been called up to the U.S. U-16 Boy's Youth National Team for their domestic training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida from March 8-15. The camp will be led by head coach Paul Simpson.
Both Kraus and Niles will join the U-16s for the first time in their youth national team careers after previously receiving call-ups at the U-15 level. Kraus scored 10 goals for CITY SC's U-16 squad last fall, while Niles found the back of the net 15 times.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026
- SKC Hosts San Diego on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC and Blackburn Rovers FC Mutually Agree to Loan Termination for Defender Leo Duru - San Diego FC
- Back at Home: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Hosts FC Dallas for Early Season Western Conference Clash at BMO Stadium on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 6, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York City FC - March 7, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Kane Kraus and Midfielder Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Rapids Eye Consecutive Home Wins in Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Travel to Colorado to Face the Rapids on Saturday March 7 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Return to TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Launches Its 2026 Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Evan Louro to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2026 Campaign Saturday at Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Red Bull New York Sign RBNY II Defender Matthew Dos Santos to MLS Contract - Red Bull New York
- MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money Available to Clubs Following Roster Compliance - MLS
- The American Museum of Natural History Announces for the Win: Objects of Sports Excellence, Opening May 15 - New York City FC
- LAFC and IPX Unite to Bring Line Friends' Beloved Character Brown to Los Angeles - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Kane Kraus and Midfielder Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 to San Diego FC on the Road at Snapdragon Stadium
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent