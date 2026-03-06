St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Kane Kraus and Midfielder Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC academy forward Kane Kraus and midfielder Eddie Niles have been called up to the U.S. U-16 Boy's Youth National Team for their domestic training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida from March 8-15. The camp will be led by head coach Paul Simpson.

Both Kraus and Niles will join the U-16s for the first time in their youth national team careers after previously receiving call-ups at the U-15 level. Kraus scored 10 goals for CITY SC's U-16 squad last fall, while Niles found the back of the net 15 times.







