St. Louis CITY SC Falls in Close Match to Seattle Sounders FC at Energizer Park
Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC fell 1-0 in close match to Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday night at Energizer Park. In the first half, CITY SC outshot Seattle eight to two, with 90% accurate passes but headed into halftime tied 0-0. Two minutes into the second half, Seattle's Kalani Kossa-Rienzi found the back of the net in the 47th minute. Despite having 70% possession compared to the Sounders 30%, St. Louis were unable to tie the match after 90 minutes. St. Louis CITY SC will head out to California once again, facing LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 14 with kick off set for 9:30 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
- Sergio Córdova made his CITY SC debut, entering the match as a substitute in the 57th minute.
- Cedric Teuchert earned his first start of the season, making it his first start since July 2025.
March 7, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)
Goal-Scoring Plays
SEA: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Jesus Ferreira), 47th minute - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.
Scoring Summary
SEA: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Jesus Ferreira), 47'
Misconduct Summary
STL: Chris Durkin (caution), 33'
SEA: Alex Roldan (caution), 44'
SEA: Hassani Dotson (caution), 75'
SEA: Paul Arriola (caution), 81'
Lineups
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jaziel Orozco, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem (Sangbin Jeong, 88'), M Chris Durkin, M Daniel Edelman, M Cedric Teuchert (Sergio Córdova, 57'), M Marcel Hartel, M Rafael Santos; F Simon Becher (Brendan McSorley, 78')
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Lukas MacNaughton, D Mamadou Mbacke Fall, M Célio Pompeu, M Miguel Perez, F Mykhi Joyner
TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3
SEA: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou, D Jackson Ragen, D Yeimar (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 23'), D Alex Roldan; M Cristian Roldan ©, M Hassani Dotson; M Jesus Ferreira (Paul Arriola, 64'), M Albert Rusnak (Nikola Petkovic, 85'), M Snyder Brunell (Cody Baker, 85'); F Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski, 64')
Substitutes not used: GK Stefan Frei, GK Max Anchor, F Georgi Minoungou, F Yu Tsukanome
TOTAL SHOTS: 8; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 7; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 5
Referee: Timothy Ford
Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Rhett Hammil, Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Venue: Energizer Park
Weather: Cloudy, 45 degrees
