Timbers Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park

Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers fell 4-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park on Saturday night. Portland's lone goal was scored by Timbers Academy player Eric Izoita in his MLS debut, becoming the youngest goal scorer in club history.

Youngest Goal Scorer in Club History, Eric Izoita

Portland Timbers Academy product Eric Izoita (eye-ZOY-tah) made his MLS debut tonight and scored his first professional goal, becoming the youngest goal scorer in club history. He is the 13th player to score in their debut for Portland and the first Timbers Academy player to score in their MLS debut. At 18 years and 180 days old, Izoita is the second youngest player to debut with a start for the Timbers behind Marco Farfan (18 years, 120 days old).

Goal-Scoring Plays

VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter), 21st minute: Sebastian Berhalter played a short cross into the six-yard box where Brian White tapped the ball into the net with an outstretched right leg.

VAN - Tristan Blackmon, 49th minute: Following a point-blank save by goalkeeper James Pantemis, Tristan Blackmon ricocheted the rebound into the net from close range.

VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Aziel Jackson), 63rd minute: Berhalter found a back pass in the middle of the box and delivered a low right-footed shot through traffic.

POR - Eric Izoita (Joao Ortiz), 72nd minute: After receiving the ball at the top of the box, Eric Izoita took a touch before unleashing a curling left-footed shot into the top right bin.

VAN - Brian White (Kenji Cabrera), 87th minute: Kenji Cabrera slipped a pass into the box for Brian White to finish with his first touch.

Notes

Tonight's match marked the commencement of the 2026 Cascadia Cup.

Portland Timbers Academy product Eric Izoita made his MLS debut tonight, starting and playing 90 minutes.

Izoita scored his first professional goal, becoming the youngest goal scorer in club history.

Notably, Izoita is the 13th player to score in his debut for Portland and the first Timbers Academy player to score in their MLS debut.

At 18 years and 180 days old, Izoita is the second youngest player to debut with a start for the Timbers behind Marco Farfan (18 years, 120 days old).

Joao Ortiz registered an assist on the night, his first of 2026.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to face Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, March 14, at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-2-0, 3pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-0-0, 9pts)

March 7, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 3 4

Scoring Summary:

VAN: White (Berhalter), 21

VAN: Blackmon, 49

VAN: Berhalter (Jackson), 63

POR: Izoita (Ortiz), 72

VAN: White (Cabrera), 87

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Kelsy (caution), 7

VAN: Ocampo (caution), 18

POR: Velde (caution), 59

POR: Smith (caution), 67

VAN: Sabbi (caution), 77

VAN: Larraz (caution), 83

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye (Mora, 80), D Surman Š, D K. Miller, D Smith, M Ortiz, M Izoita, F Aravena (Lassiter, 63), F Antony, F Velde, F Kelsy (Guerra, 54)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Ondo, D E. Miller, D Jura

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Velde, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Velde, Izoita, 1); FOULS: 10 (Izoita, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

VAN: GK Takaoka, D Priso, D Blackmon, D Ocampo (Laborda, 69), D Johnson (Gherasimencov, 90+4), M Berhalter, M Cubas (Larraz, 69), M Badwal (Sabbi, 55), M Jackson (Cabrera, 69), M Müller Š, F White

Substitutes Not Used: GK Boehmer, D Djordjevic, M Ngando, F Elloumi

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (five players, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (White, 2); FOULS: 13 (Berhalter, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 1

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Chris Elliot, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Claudiu Badea

Attendance: 22,473

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

