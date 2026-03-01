Timbers Drop 2-0 Result to Colorado Rapids on the Road

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - In their first road match of the 2026 season, the Portland Timbers dropped a 2-0 result against the Colorado Rapids at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday afternoon. The team will return to Portland to host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park Saturday, March 7.

Goal-Scoring Plays

COL - Hamzat Ojediran (Jackson Travis), 7th minute: Hamzat Ojediran received the ball in center of the field, well outside of the 18-yard box. He drove a low shot from distance, taking a deflection before landing in the back of the net.

COL - Lucas Herrington (Dante Sealy), 53rd minute: Dante Sealy delivered a Rapids corner kick into the box, and Lucas Herrington headed it down and into the corner of the goal.

Notes

The Timbers are 1-1-0 (3pts) to start the 2026 MLS campaign. Portland played its first road match of the season today. Cole Bassett played his first match against his former team, logging 90 minutes. Goalkeeper James Pantemis recorded eight saves in the match. Captain Diego Chara tied the all-time MLS record for yellow cards with his 123rd.

Next Game

The Timbers will return home to host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park on Saturday, March 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-1-0, 3pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-1-0, 3pts)

February 28, 2026 - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Colorado Rapids 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

COL: Ojediran (Travis), 7

COL: Herrington (Sealy), 53

Misconduct Summary:

COL: Atencio (caution), 22

POR: Pantemis (caution), 73

COL: Harrington (caution), 73

POR: Fory (ejection), 77

POR: Chara (caution), 83

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D Bonetig, D Fory, M Chara Š (K. Miller, 84), M Bassett, F Antony (Smith, 84), F Mora (Kelsy, 68), F Velde, F Guerra (Lassiter, 75)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, D Jura

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Velde, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Fory, 4); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 8

COL: GK Steffen, D Cannon, D Holding, D Herrington, D Travis (Rosenberry, 82), M Ojediran (Frederick, 59), M Aaronson, M Atencio (Ronan, 82), F Harris (Yapi, 57), F Sealy (Ku-DiPietro, 82), F Navarro

Substitutes Not Used: GK Defreitas-Hansen, D Navarro, D Cobb, M Manyoma

TOTAL SHOTS: 25 (Navarro, 7) SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Navarro, 3); FOULS: 15 (Atencio, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 12; SAVES: 3

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner

Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva

Attendance: 16,113

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







