Timbers Drop 2-0 Result to Colorado Rapids on the Road
Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - In their first road match of the 2026 season, the Portland Timbers dropped a 2-0 result against the Colorado Rapids at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday afternoon. The team will return to Portland to host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park Saturday, March 7.
Goal-Scoring Plays
COL - Hamzat Ojediran (Jackson Travis), 7th minute: Hamzat Ojediran received the ball in center of the field, well outside of the 18-yard box. He drove a low shot from distance, taking a deflection before landing in the back of the net.
COL - Lucas Herrington (Dante Sealy), 53rd minute: Dante Sealy delivered a Rapids corner kick into the box, and Lucas Herrington headed it down and into the corner of the goal.
Notes
The Timbers are 1-1-0 (3pts) to start the 2026 MLS campaign. Portland played its first road match of the season today. Cole Bassett played his first match against his former team, logging 90 minutes. Goalkeeper James Pantemis recorded eight saves in the match. Captain Diego Chara tied the all-time MLS record for yellow cards with his 123rd.
Next Game
The Timbers will return home to host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park on Saturday, March 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (1-1-0, 3pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-1-0, 3pts)
February 28, 2026 - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
Colorado Rapids 1 1 2
Scoring Summary:
COL: Ojediran (Travis), 7
COL: Herrington (Sealy), 53
Misconduct Summary:
COL: Atencio (caution), 22
POR: Pantemis (caution), 73
COL: Harrington (caution), 73
POR: Fory (ejection), 77
POR: Chara (caution), 83
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D Bonetig, D Fory, M Chara Š (K. Miller, 84), M Bassett, F Antony (Smith, 84), F Mora (Kelsy, 68), F Velde, F Guerra (Lassiter, 75)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, D Jura
TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Velde, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Fory, 4); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 8
COL: GK Steffen, D Cannon, D Holding, D Herrington, D Travis (Rosenberry, 82), M Ojediran (Frederick, 59), M Aaronson, M Atencio (Ronan, 82), F Harris (Yapi, 57), F Sealy (Ku-DiPietro, 82), F Navarro
Substitutes Not Used: GK Defreitas-Hansen, D Navarro, D Cobb, M Manyoma
TOTAL SHOTS: 25 (Navarro, 7) SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Navarro, 3); FOULS: 15 (Atencio, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 12; SAVES: 3
Referee: Jair Marrufo
Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner
Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva
Attendance: 16,113
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2026
- Hezarkhani's First Career Goal Lifts RSL to 2-1 Home-Opening Victory over Seattle - Real Salt Lake
- Atlanta United Falls, 2-0, at San Jose Earthquakes - Atlanta United FC
- New Additions Shine as Rapids Earn First Victory of 2026 in Home Opener against Portland - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Shuts out FC Cincinnati 1-0 in 2026 Home Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Drop 2-0 Result to Colorado Rapids on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United FC Freeze out FC Cincinnati 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Red Bulls Open 2026 Home Account with 1-0 Win Over New England Revolution - Red Bull New York
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Match Versus LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Déjà Vu: Two Stoppage Time Goals Wrap Shutout Win against CF Montréal in 2026 Home Opener - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Battle Red Bull New York to 1-0 Defeat - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Extend Midfielder Marco Reus Through December 2027 - LA Galaxy
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF - March 1, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Visits Rivals Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Host Atlanta United FC at PayPal Park Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Two Groundbreaking MLS and MLS NEXT Pro Innovations to be Included in the FIFA Laws of the Game and Showcased at FIFA World Cup 2026 this Summer - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Drop 2-0 Result to Colorado Rapids on the Road
- Timbers Announce Pub Partners for 2026 Season
- Timbers Sign Chilean International Alexander Aravena on Loan from Brazilian Side Grêmio
- Timbers Open 2026 MLS Campaign with 3-2 Victory over Columbus Crew at Providence Park
- Timbers Sign T2 Forward Noah Santos to Short-Term Agreement