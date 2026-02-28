Earthquakes Host Atlanta United FC at PayPal Park Today at 4:30 p.m. PT

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes host Atlanta United FC this afternoon for Matchday 2 presented by WiZiX Technology Group. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish). The match will re-air on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, March 4, at 8 p.m. PT.

Tonight is Grateful Dead Night, where the team will debut The Dead Kit-a psychedelic homage to the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's very first performance under that name, which took place at an acid test party in downtown San Jose where the City Hall Rotunda now stands.

The Black and Blue opened their 2026 MLS slate with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City, led by a surprising Daniel Munie brace. San Jose is tied for the second-highest goal differential in the league after opening weekend. After last year's 4-0 drubbing of Real Salt Lake on Matchday 1, the Quakes have combined for seven goals across their last two season openers.

San Jose is looking for the franchise's first win over Atlanta United FC, having played four prior matches dating back to 2017, the last being the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium back in 2023 (ATL 2-1 SJ). This is the second time the Five-Stripes are coming to San Jose; they pulled out a 4-3 thriller at PayPal Park in Sept. 2018.

In seven career games versus Atlanta, Quakes defender DeJuan Jones has two assists.

Head Coach Bruce Arena sports a 4-2-2 career record against Atlanta United FC (including Audi MLS Cup Playoffs). San Jose gears up for its second season under Arena, who has taken each of his four previous MLS teams to the playoffs in his second season (D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy and New England Revolution).

This will be the first career MLS matchup between Bruce Arena and Atlanta United FC Head Coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, despite a wealth of league and international head coaching experience between the two.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.