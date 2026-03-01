Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch to Short-Term Loan

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 defender Agustin Resch to a short-term loan for tonight's home match versus LAFC.







