New Additions Shine as Rapids Earn First Victory of 2026 in Home Opener against Portland

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids 2, Portland Timbers 0

MLS Regular Season | Saturday, February 28, 2026

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

Highlights and Match Summary

Match Report

Postgame Press Conference:

Head Coach Matt Wells

Midfielder Hamzat Ojediran

Postgame Mixed Zone:

Defender Rob Holding

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids: GK Zack Steffen (C); D Jackson Travis, Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding, Reggie Cannon; M Hamzat Ojediran (59' Frederick), Paxten Aaronson, Josh Atencio; F Alex Harris, Rafael Navarro, Alex Harris (57' Yapi)

Unused substitutes: Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Noah Cobb, Miguel Navarro, Connor Ronan, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Alexis Manyoma

Portland Timbers: GK James Pantemis; D Jimer Fory, Finn Surman, Alex Bonetig, Brandon Bye; M Cole Bassett, Felipe Mora (68' Kelsy), Diego Chara (84' Miller); F Antony (84' Smith), Gage Guerra (75' Lassiter), Kristoffer Velde

Unused substitutes: Hunter Sulte, Eric Miller, Sawyer Jura, Trey Muse

Officials:

Referee: Jair Marrufo; Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner; Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva VAR: Carol Anne Chenard; AVAR: Craig Lowry

Notable Notes:

Hamzat Ojediran scored the opening goal in the match, his first as a member of the Rapids and in MLS.

Lucas Herrington scored his first goal for the club, his first in MLS.

Dante Sealy recorded his first assist as a member of the Rapids.

Zack Steffen recorded his first clean sheet of the season, his 11th as a member of the Rapids.

Matt Wells recorded his first win as the Head Coach of the Rapids.

Tonight marked the fourth time in club history where the Rapids have had multiple players score their first goal for the club in their home debuts. Two of the times have been against the Timbers.

COLORADO RAPIDS POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH MATT WELLS

On the team's performance...

"Just the response. The response from last week, the mentality we've shown today is much closer to the personality we want, much closer to the identity that we want as a team. Still far from perfect, there were a lot more elements on show today than there was against Seattle [Sounders FC]. So, pleased with that."

On the contributions from players signed in the offseason...

"That's what I saw of them. I expect that of them. That's why they're at the club. That's why we brought them here. I expect that from them, and I expect that from all of the other guys to step out, embody this identity that we want, try and dominate games. We didn't do it perfectly today, but as I said, it was a lot closer to the team we want to be."

On how the team dominated the game...

"I always feel critical. There were elements there. We dominated today the chances, obviously, I think 25 shots, ten on target is a good return but there's spells of the game we can dominate a lot more. We'll keep trying to improve that."

On what was changed to improve personality on the pitch...

"I gave them some real honest feedback after the game last week. We had our usual team meeting, our debrief, then had a second one as well, just because there was so much to cover and a lot of individual meetings. It's just about trying to recover the place that we're on and get back to the identity we want to be, and I saw a lot more personality today from the team, but still loads to improve and work on."

On Rob Burch's work on the set pieces this season...

"Unbelievable job that Rob's [Assistant Coach Rob Burch] doing and the great thing for that was the energy it transmitted to the stadium. Every single corner we had, the crowd was bouncing something so they could feel our danger level as well. A good variety to our deliveries and our movements. Again, I won't give too much away, but the boys were very good on the communication on which one we were doing. So, very pleased with that."

On Lucas Herrington's performance tonight...

"His maturity stands out for someone of his age, the way he's dropped in seamlessly and he's impressed me so much through preseason. He's a wonderful character. He has a good mentality, so he's got all the tools to improve, and he will improve as a player, because there's so many elements that he can continue to work on. I like his personality with the ball today."

On what the fans saw of the team today...

"I'm pleased they got to see a much closer version to what we want to be than last weekend. I was frustrated that the first unveiling of our football last weekend was totally unrecognizable to what we want to be. It was good to show them a first step of what we're going to become. As I say, we know there's still lots today that I'm frustrated with, and we will improve. It's a good start."

On the changes in the starting lineup from last week...

"In terms of the changes, Alex Harris came on and took the shirt last week. It was as simple as that. He came on, made a massive impact in the game, and I want that culture here. Everyone should feel close to starting. If I train well, if I play well, if I make an impact, I have a chance to start. There's no hierarchy here. That's exactly how I want it.

Al [Alex Harris] took his opportunity and trained really well this week, so he deserved to start today. The same with Rob [Holding], he trained really well this week, so it comes into the team, simple as that."

On the back-to-back substitutions at the hour mark...

"I'm not sure exactly what happened. I wasn't sure. I was busy giving some tactical information, next thing I turned around, we were down to ten men. I was a little bit frustrated on the sideline with the official, but I literally have no clue what was going on. Whether it was a mess up from us as a staff, or from the officials, I'm not so sure. Not a huge focus from today."

On Hamzat Ojediran and his goal from outside of the box...

"It was closer to his identity again today. Much like all the players, on the second phase of set plays, we're big on recycling the ball wide and then delivering again. As he wound his leg back to shoot, I was getting ready to shout at him, and I quickly transformed that into a celebration. If he always hits the target and always scores goals, then he can do it. Otherwise, we play the pass wide and we cross again. I thought he was, like many other players, much improved today, much closer to the version of himself that we expect and we want."

On Zack Steffen's performance tonight...

"I just said that in the dressing room. I don't usually make our bit of singling players out, but I singled [Zack Steffen] out because we were so dominant in the game. But he needs to be switched on, because there's always going to be moments in a football match where you need your goalkeeper to produce big moments. I don't want that too often, but he certainly did it today, and as you say, key moments of the game. He was a massive contributor to the score line today and the way that we played."

On the tactical strategy of building out from the back...

"Good question. Every game's a different story. I think I said before, I don't always expect you guys to notice or the fans in the stadium to notice, but it was a very different setup today than it was against Seattle in terms of just some tweaks in positions, and that's just based off how the opponent presses. We'll change things slightly every game. But the mentality to play, to take control of the ball, to attract the opponent and then attack fast, is the basic premise of what we're trying to do. Is it perfect? It won't be for a while, but I was pleased with, again, the personality, the bravery the guys showed today. That was the biggest thing for me."

On the level of MLS so far after two matches...

"Analyzing the two teams that we've played [Seattle, Portland] and in preseason, every game's tough. Every game's difficult, every team has players that you have to pay special attention to. I thought we did a really good job of that today, keeping their key threats quiet. Thought our defensive structure was generally very good, even though we became too passive in the second half. I want us to keep pressing at the right moments, but we missed some opportunities to press today in the second half. But again, the defensive structure, we were compact, we were organized. We held the line well. Yes, it's a tough league. Next game will be tough. Every weekend will be the same. We have to prepare well and then execute."

On the yellow card given to the Portland goalkeeper, James Pantemis...

"I didn't get an explanation. I thought it was touch and go. I claimed a red that's for sure, from the sideline. I think Reggie [Cannon] might... I haven't seen a replayI thought Reg might have had an opportunity to shoot after the touch, and obviously the goal would have been open, so potentially. But some weeks we'll get them. Some weeks we won't, and some weeks they'll go for us as well. Not too fussed about that."

On what he saw from Paxten Aaronson...

"Pax [Paxten Aaronson] had to play a little bit higher today because of Portland's man-man structure. It's very different to Seattle, where he played off the back of their midfield line. Now, it's about stretching the game and then leaving the space in front of him to arrive later. Tactically, I thought he played his role very well, contributed to the team. But a consequence of that is he's not going to be as involved and as influential as I would like him to be, but that's just the tactical nuance of the game. I still felt he showed great personality, and he found his moments to impact his movements to the outside on the right. Gave them a big problem when we put Reggie [Cannon] low and he moved outside. Tactically, I thought he was very impressive. And like you say, his pressing, his energy is first class. Rafa [Rafael Navarro] as well. The two of them, the way they worked, really stopped Portland from getting any real build up into the game. I was really pleased with those guys."

On Jackson Travis...

"Really, really impressed with him in the preseason. I made that pretty clear pretty early on. I like his fearlessness. I like his quality with the ball. Used to be a number 10, so he's got a lot of the attributes that I want. Where he's able, in certain games, to come inside and link the build. On other games like today, I don't know again, how much we notice, but we put him a lot higher on the outside of the game. His end product needs to improve - its something we're working very hard on so that he's more of a threat, not just positionally, but also once he receives the ball to impact the penalty box. He's worked really hard through preseason. He's in really good physical condition. I'll say the biggest thing with Jackson, I like his mentality, and I hope it's contagious, because it can rub off on other guys as well, because he's exactly the personality that we need at this organization."

On his reactions and managing tactics on the sidelines...

"I'd like to say it's because we're early, but I'll always be engaged in the game. Because we have such a clear system and clear movements, and it's unrealistic to think it's going to be...in any given moment, there's something wrong. It's just part of that. I'm always trying to correct and manage. I do think it's part of the learning phase, the players getting to understand. I can feedback to him this week and say, because I'm usually on the wide angle, looking like a crazy man walking around. I can say, 'look, guys, I'm so animated here, because you understand I'm saying this. If you move here, we can make this connection. You pass to him or something caught in the pressing, you've got to be in that position to then jump from that position and you come across.' I'll always be engaged. And just personally, it's not forced, it is authentic, but I do think players like to feel energy from the side. We're an energetic, dynamic team, so I think it's good for them to feel that coming from me and the other staff as well."

COLORADO RAPIDS MIDFIELDER HAMZAT OJEDIRAN

On his first MLS and Rapids goal...

"It's a great feeling. Like I said in the beginning, I'm happy to join the Rapids family. It's positivity from the start. We keep going."

On playing under Matt Wells...

"It's a system that I'm used to when I play in Hungary and this is what the team saw in me. That's why I'm here. We keep progressing, step by step, with the way we play. Last week was a little bit not us, but this week we give a little bit more. Then you guys will still see more of the Colorado Rapids."

On playing in front of the home fans for the first time...

"It's a great feeling. I know it's coming from last week. I see it coming. Step by step."

On what he saw in the build up to his goal...

"From the way I was set up, I just give it a try. The game just starts, I tried my luck and it worked for us. That's it."

On whether he views his skillset stronger defensively or offensively...

"I got more defensive ability, which I know so I try to improve more on the attacking ability. I just sit in front of the two defenders to take the loose ball so we can play the game. This is what I do in the game."

On making improvements from last week's game against Seattle...

"After last week in Seattle, it was a little bit harsh, we didn't show more of ourselves. Which we didn't plan it, it just happened in the game. Everybody gave it all in training and it comes out with the three points today. From now, we take it on. We don't let the gas out, we keep pushing."

On getting more time together to train ahead of next week's game against LA Galaxy...

"Because of the coach we have, he never get tired of pushing you. It will be a great one this week, as usual. Like he said after the game, it's over. Three points, it's over. We have to keep going. It's a good mentality from him to give us this idea like the three points, it's over. Let's focus on the next game."

On his experience in MLS so far...

"I asked a couple of players that I know played here, they said to me: 'I'm going to enjoy it.' That's what I want. I want to enjoy it. When the club asks about me, I say 'I miss football, I'm hungry to play.' So, I want to enjoy every moment here."

On how he will celebrate the win...

"We've done that. We have the off day and after the off day, we get back to work."







