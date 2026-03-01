Minnesota United Shuts out FC Cincinnati 1-0 in 2026 Home Opener

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field Saturday afternoon, with Kelvin Yeboah's second-half finish proving to be the difference. After a tightly contested opening half that saw chances at both ends, the Loons broke through and relied on key saves from goalkeeper Drake Callender to secure all three points. The Loons now turn their attention to their next matchup on the road against Nashville SC on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

14' - FC Cincinnati had a close scoring opportunity after being awarded a free kick on the left flank outside the penalty area. Gerardo Valenzuela stepped up to take the kick that connected with Miles Robinson near the penalty spot; the opportunity went just wide of the left post. The ball then bounced around the 18 yard-box for a second dangerous opportunity, where Kévin Denkey was able to get a kick on the ball but MNUFC goalkeeper Drake Callender was able to make a crucial save.

21' - Minnesota United created a dangerous opportunity after Morris Duggan obtained possession in the middle third and played a quick, short pass to Tomás Chancalay. Chancalay then played a long through ball for Bongokuhle Hlongwane into the attacking third. Hlongwane was able to send a short through ball to Kelvin Yeboah for a one-on-one but goalkeeper Roman Celentano came out to collect the ball before Yeboah could take a shot.

29' - Nectarios Triantis fired a long-distance shot after Hlongwane made a breakthrough into the penalty box. Hlongwane played a short pass back to find Triantis outside the 18-yard box, where he made a one-touch attempt that went wide of the top left corner.

48' - The Loons started the second half dangerously as Triantis stole possession in the middle of the field. He looked up and took a shot from midfield that nearly went over the crossbar.

53' - Joaquín Pereyra had another dangerous opportunity less than ten minutes into the second half. The opportunity arose after Hlongwane and Pereyra played a give-and-go in the attacking third. After receiving the pass, Pereyra made a breakthrough and took a left-footed shot, but Celentano pushed it out before defender Teenage Hadebe was able to clear it.

57' - MNUFC continued to be a threat after Markanich attempted a volley, but ultimately the ball fell to Chancalay for a header. Celentano was able to push the ball over the net for a corner kick for the Loons.

66' (1-0) - Minnesota United was awarded a free kick directly outside the penalty area where Chancalay stepped up to take the shot. The attempt hit the right post but Yeboah was there to push it over the line for a goal.

71' - Callender made a crucial save to keep the Lions in the lead after Tom Barlow played a short pass towards the penalty spot, where it found Obinna Nwobodo. Nwobodo then took a shot but Callender was able to throw himself and safely collect the ball.

83' - In a counterattack, Wil Trapp intercepted a pass and sent Chancalay on a long run. Chancalay was unmarked and was able to reach the 18-yard box, where he took a left-footed shot, but Celentano was able to push it out for a corner kick.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah - 66'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Morris Duggan (caution) - 59'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) - 90' + 6'

Notable Stats

2 - Forward Kelvin Yeboah scored a goal for the second-consecutive game to start the season. He notably scored the game-equalizing goal on the road at Austin FC on Feb. 21.

1 - Goalkeeper Drake Callender posted his first clean sheet and win as a member of the Loons in tonight's 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.

21 - The temperature for today's game was 21 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the coldest Minnesota United game at Allianz Field. The coldest game in the club's MLS history happened on two separate occasions when the starting temperature was 19 degrees Fahrenheit and held at TCF Bank Stadium (March 12, 2017 versus Atlanta United and March 31, 2018 versus Atlanta United).

Home Opener No. 10 - Minnesota United holds a 4-3-3 (W-L-D) home opener record.

ATTENDANCE: 19,609

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Kelvin Yeboah

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich, Michael Boxall © (Devin Padelford 77'), Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz; M Wil Trapp, Nectarios Triantis (Owen Gene 90'+1'), Joaquín Pereyra; F Tomás Chancalay (Julian Gressel 90'+9'), Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 90'+7'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (DJ Taylor, 90'+1')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Carlos Harvey; M James Rodríguez; F Troy

FC Cincinnati XI: GK Roman Celentano; D Nick Hagglund (Alvas Powell 85'), Miles Robinson, Teenage Lingani Hadebe; M Ender Echenique (Kenji Mboma Dem 85'), Samuel Gidi (Brian Anunga (90'+7'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Obinna Nwobodo 69'), Pavel Bucha, Bryan Ramirez; F Kevin Denkey, Ayoub Jabbari (Tom Barlow, 69', Gilberto Flores 90'+7')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Evan Louro; D Kyle Smith; M Stiven Jimenez

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NASHVILLE SC

Geodis Park | Nashville, TN

03.07.2026 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 3

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On how he looks at the three points from today...

"Huge three points. We knew it was going to be a tough game. They started the season really well. They are full of confidence, a really challenging group to play against. For our group to execute the way they did is just outstanding. It is difficult conditions with the weather, difficult for the guys to come into the game having sat there for 80/85 minutes with those late changes. They made such a big difference and credit to everyone that put the shift in over that 90 minutes. It is a heavy lift to get three points off them."

On the cohesion of the team and the defense after receiving shots after shots...

"We talk a lot about the importance of set pieces on both sides of the ball. I think overall the way we defended those moments and always shifts in momentum in a game and you have to weather storms. You need guys to make plays, make clearances, make saves and everyone did what they were asked of."

On thoughts on Joaquín Pereyra's performances...

"He was everywhere. We wanted to get him more involved. There were a lot of good moments between him, Tomás [Chancalay], Kelvin [Yeboah] and the things we talked about during the week about them being able to feed off of each other. I thought we saw a lot of that tonight."

On having many missed opportunities during the first half after having nine shots and only one on target...

"We talked about it at halftime. That was one of our messages to the guys. We were a pass away from a really good goal. It is early in the season, everyone wants to make their mark on the team, but to get in such a good position if we can play that extra pass and create a better scoring opportunity instead of taking some of those low-valued chances then certainly you'd fancy us to have scored a goal with one of those."

On Drake Callender's performance tonight...

"He has been so steady. I think you can see that from him. He has a really calm presence in the goal, makes the saves that you want him to make, manages the game well, the things that you want him to do when he is there. So really pleased for him to get that clean sheet."

On what coach liked on his defensive performance...

"To manage everything they throw at you and especially at the end when they've got numbers forward, they have size, they have pace, they have quality on the ball, they have runners arriving at the box, there is a lot that you have to manage. For that whole group, you look at the moment where they counterattack off a set piece and we have everyone sprinting back. That sort of shows the character of the group and the commitment of, not just the defenders, but from the team to defend."

On thoughts on the goal...

"Good moment. Good moments to set up the chance. Bravery on the edge of the box that forces them into a foul. Set up a free kick. You want to get those on target, make the keeper make it safe, have guys around it. It was just good instinct in front of goal from a goal scorer."

On thoughts on Tom Barlow having hands on Michael Boxall's face...

"I have not seen it to be honest. We will have to check it. I have not had a good look at a replay or anything of that sort, so I can't really speak to it."

On How is Michael Boxall

"He seems alright."

On why James Rodríguez did not make an appearance despite being up on the score...

"Look, hard game to come into. With us the game state of being up 1-0 and also having him sit there for 75/80 minutes, having not played so far and only had one week full of training. I don't think that was the ideal circumstances to bring him into."

On a personal moment the head coach might have had his first victory as head coach...

"I am just happy that we can keep rolling. Four points from two games and we took care of business. Anytime you get a point on the road is great. You want to get three points at home. Two years ago, we flipped those results with three on the road and one at home to start the season. I am just happy for the team that they got the reward. They put in a ton of work this week. They took in a lot of information. For the players to get that moment, and to have that Wonder all with the supporters at a time where we need some light and some joy. I think it is great to be able to share that."

On having two away matches before having another home match...

"It is the nature of the schedule. We are in a place where more than unlikely this time of year we're going to play games away from home. It is difficult. Obviously the grounds crew have done an incredible job of getting that pitch ready for this game tonight at this time of year. But it's a difficult thing to do. To have those games on the road is just the nature of it."

GOALKEEPER DRAKE CALENDER

On the fans and atmosphere during his first game at Allianz Field...

"It was a really good feeling running out there and hearing them cheer for me, especially with my first game at Allianz [Field]. I think the support in warmups, throughout the game, and celebrating at the end of the game with the Wonderwall was a really special moment for me, especially for my first win and clean sheet with the club, so I had really, really good feelings."

On stepping up in key moments...

"It felt good to play a good role in getting the win. I think a clean sheet is reflective of an entire group effort. Maybe a couple saves here and there, but again, we went and scored the goal, and defense held it down. I think it's a very big result to start the season."

On how it feels getting his first win as a Loon at home...

"It's a great feeling, we work all week for this game. Every week, we work to show up and have that experience in front of the fans at home. It was a new feeling for me. I haven't felt the atmosphere and haven't played here before, so it feels great to have the win at home and to add three points to our team."

On the defense's play in front of him shutting down FC Cincinnati forward Kevin Denkey ...

"Just the tenacity, just to stop the shot, just to be physical, to prevent him [Kevin Denkey] from getting into any deadly areas, and even when he was in those areas, not allowing him to create space or score a goal. Even when there were the wider channels, our winger was not outside; the center backs were doing good blocking crosses. I think a couple of pivotal moments towards the end of the game there where we had some really good blocks from Devin [Padelford] and Morris [Duggan]. I think it was a full shift for our back line."

On if anything changed when Michael Boxall left the game...

"Boxy [Michael Boxall] has such a big presence when it comes to our back line and our leadership. I think what's unique about this group is that guys step up in moments when they need to. So, Devin [Padelford], subbing on, came into the game, very, very effective, key blocks, looked comfortable on the ball. I think good, good decisions, and so it's not easy to come into a game like that, and I think he did a really great job."

On if it's challenging being alone on the pitch with the cold weather...

"Yeah, it's kind of a balance because in some sense, I am alone back there, but I really took this game to take it all in, and I could feel that I wasn't alone out there. Sometimes that can be the case in this position, but I think the fans, the team, it's a very, very good locker room, a good atmosphere to where I don't feel as isolated back there. Probably one of the coldest games I've played in, but again, I can't control the weather, but I can control how I navigate those feelings and that feeling. So, maybe a bit more movement back there and a bit more communication to keep my mind in the game, kind of off of how I'm feeling, helped me out a lot."

On what Head Coach Cameron Knowles said during halftime...

"He just said, keep going. I think we had some really good moments in the first half. There were a couple of things that we could improve upon, and I think it was just pushing us to play a full hundred-plus minutes. 90-minute game, but again, it's like 10 extra minutes. It was going to come down to the very end; we couldn't take a moment to relax at all during the game. Of course, we're managing the game, of course, we go up a goal, and it's a bit different in terms of how we manage the game, but I think overall he just told us just to really keep going and not overcomplicate things."

On how it felt to get the stops in the first 15 minutes...

"The first 15 minutes in any MLS game are going to be hectic and crazy. So, I think to defend, I don't know how many corner kicks or wide free kicks there were, but I think in comparison to conceding the first set play against Austin [FC] last week, to go and keep a clean sheet, defend the set plays, do a really good job in that space, I think is a really good improvement upon last week. And we're just looking to build and grow that."

On his ball distribution throughout the match...

"It's tricky because the balls were a bit hard tonight because it was cold, but again I think for me it's more just recognizing when to play short, when to play long. If I'm playing long, who am I targeting. Could I have maybe completed a couple more passes, yes, but I think for me the most important thing is that I gave my team the best chance of picking up second balls and containing the ball and not putting anyone else under pressure."

On growing into a rhythm with his new team...

"Any time you join a new team and start to kind of evolve how you guys play together, there can be moments where it might feel a bit testing. As we progress in the season we'll see more of this group enjoying the ball a bit more."

On the conditions of the pitch today...

"I didn't mind it; I thought it was great. I honestly expected to come here with snow and the conditions where there would be mud and dirt patches, but to be honest, it looks like our groundskeepers have done a really good job, so, shout out to our groundskeepers. Maybe a couple of dirt patches, but at the end of the day, I'm a goalkeeper. Yeah, you wear metals [cleat spikes], you're used to playing on different surfaces: turf, shorter grass, longer grass. I think over the years you find a way to be effective on any field surface."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On how it sounds scoring in the club's first two games of the season...

"Oh it sounds good [to have scored in the first two games of the season]. I am grateful, all is right and I raise all glory to god. It's all thanks to him."

On the goal..

"To be honest I was trying to take the free kick, [laughs]. Because I scored from that position on the other goal in the Leagues Cup [in 2025]. But Joaquín [Pereyra] and Tomás [Chancalay] have been practicing free kicks, so I just said, 'ok you guys can take it'. It was a goal that was supposed to come to me."

On if he agrees with Head Coach Cameron Knowles saying he felt there should have been one goal in the first half...

"Oh absolutely. We had a lot of chances in the first half, we should've finished better. We are still polishing out, it's still a new season, there are still one or two things we can do better for sure."

On how much the cold affected things...

"It's not easy. To be honest it was better than last season in our opening game [at Allianz Field], it was windy and rainy. At the same time we win the game and we are happy with three points."

On how important it is to keep working without the ball...

"As a team in general, we played well. Compared to last season I am getting more touches on the ball so I am very happy about that and I am very happy my team is bringing in other players to play and it's working quite well I would say."

On how you feel about the attack...

"There is more presence, more chances, more opportunity for us to score goals and we are evolving. Last time we were working more on the defensive part and now we are trying to move forward."

On what Joaquín Pereyra was able to do tonight...

"That's his [Joaquín Pereyra] style of play. He is a great player and he brings other people into play and I think that's his greatest attribute."

On how Joaquín Pereyra and Tomás Chancalay have been playing together...

"They help each other on and off the pitch and having those two together will help us as a team collectively."

On how you would assess the team's first half and any adjustments made...

"I would say that we wanted to be more concrete and finish the chances that we had because in the first half we played a good game, we adjusted really well. The last pass was what was missing. In the second half, after the goal, we did very well to keep forward, to keep the goal and go forward."







