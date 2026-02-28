Inter Miami CF Visits Rivals Orlando City SC

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF carries on with 2026 MLS regular season action this Sunday, March 1, with the MLS Cup Champions heading up-state to face rivals Orlando City SC. Kick off at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.

Past Match

Inter Miami faces its second match of the 2026 regular season in search of bouncing back after a road loss against LAFC in its season opener.

Previously Against Orlando City SC

Sunday's match will the 19th against our rivals. So far, Inter Miami has recorded six wins, four draws, and eight losses in its past encouners against Orlando.

The last time the sides met was last August, with Inter Miami earning a 3-1 win at home in the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals.

Scouting Orlando City SC

Orlando hosts Inter Miami after falling in its first 2026 regular seaso fixture. Last weekend, Orlando fell 2-1 on the road against Red Bull New York.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.