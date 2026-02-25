Concacaf Champions Cup Opponent Confirmed: Grab Your Tickets for Inter Miami CF's Round of 16 Second Leg against Nashville SC

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Our opponent for the Round of 16 has been determined as we begin a new chapter in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF will first visit Nashville SC on March 11 in the first leg, followed by hosting the second leg on March 18 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309).

Special Offer on Single-Match Tickets

Fans will be able to secure premium single-match tickets to watch the team in action in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup for just $99! Tickets also include food and drink options!

Take advantage of the special offer and secure your tickets while supplies last!

Inter Miami CF 2026 Champions Cup Round of 16 Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11 | Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 18 | Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF Stadium (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309) at 7 p.m. ET

About the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

The 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be played between February and May 2026. The annual tournament is comprised of five direct elimination rounds and features the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Round One will begin in early February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?

Inter Miami earned a spot directly in the Round of 16 of the competition by securing a historic 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the Club's fourth trophy and first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

This will be the Club's third appearance after its debut in the competition in 2023.

Inter Miami is among the five clubs that were pre-seeded into a Round of 16 bracket position based on the Concacaf Club Rankings, as follows:

Deportivo Toluca FC (Highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 1

Inter Miami CF (Second highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 5

Seattle Sounders FC (Third highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 8

LD Alajuelense (Fourth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 4

Mount Pleasant FA (Fifth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 2

Competition Format

The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format, composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match. Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16, including Inter Miami.

Qualification for the FIFA Club World Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup

FIFA Club World Cup

The winner of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2029 as one of four representatives from the region. The winners from 2025 (Cruz Azul), 2027, and 2028 will also participate in the quadrennial global event.

FIFA Intercontinental Cup

The winner of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup also qualifies for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Comprised of the six FIFA confederation champions, the annual tournament will likely take place in December 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.