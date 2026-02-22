Inter Miami CF Falls at LAFC in 2026 MLS Season Opener

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - - Inter Miami CF kicked off its 2026 MLS regular season campaign tonight. The team ultimately fell 3-0 against LAFC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

"We clearly know we have a lot to improve. We need to keep building on the positive things we've done, correct the mistakes we made, and keep moving forward," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami took the pitch for its MLS season opener with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael and Noah Allen formed the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Mateo Silveti, captain Leo Messi and Telasco Segovia played further ahead; Germán Berterame led the team in attack.

The evening presented four official debuts for our Club: goalkeeper St. Clair, defender Micael and Designated Player Berterame started the match, while right back Facundo Mura entered the match as a substitute.

The match resulted in a 3-0 win for LAFC with goals in the 38th and 73 minutes, as well as in added time.

Next, Inter Miami will head up-state to take on rivals Orlando City SC next Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

LAFC - David Martínez (Son Heung-Min) 38', Denis Bouanga (Timothy Tillman) 73', Nathan Ordaz (Denis Bouanga) 90'+4

Misconduct:

LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Yellow Card) 80'

MIA - Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card) 45'+3, Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card) 80'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Los Angeles FC - GK Hugo Lloris; D Sergi Palencia, Nkosi Tafari, Ryan Porteous, Eddie Segura; M Timothy Tillman (Tyler Boyd 82'), Stephen Eustáquio, Marky Delgado; F David Martínez (Mathieu Choiniere 68'), Son Heung-Min (Nathan Ordaz 89'), Denis Bouanga

Unused Substitutes - GK Thomas Hasal; D Ryan Hollingshead, Kenneth Nielsen, Artem Smoliakov; M Amin Boudri, Ryan Raposo

Inter Miami CF - GK Dayne St. Clair; D Ian Fray (Facundo Mura HT), Maximiliano Falcón, Micael, Noah Allen; M Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright (Tadeo Allende 68'); Mateo Silvetti (Luis Suárez 81'), Lionel Messi ©, Telasco Segovia; F Germán Berterame

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Gonzalo Luján; M David Ayala, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz; F Daniel Pinter

Details of the Game:

Date: February 21, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: LA Memorial Coliseum

Stats:

Possession:

LAFC - 36.7%

MIA - 63.3%

Shots:

LAFC - 16

MIA - 13

Saves:

LAFC - 3

MIA - 2

Corners:

LAFC - 4

MIA - 3

Fouls:

LAFC -14

MIA - 15







