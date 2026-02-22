FC Dallas Defeats Toronto FC, 3-2, in 2026 Season Opening Match

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Frisco, TX - FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 points) defeated Toronto FC (0-1-0, 0 points) 3-2 in the opening match of the 2026 season on Saturday night from Toyota Stadium. Forwards Petar Musa and Logan Farrington combined to score Dallas' three goals.

THE MOOSE IS LOOSE IN 2026

Forward Petar Musa scored his first and second goals of the season in the ninth and 74th minutes of the match. The Croatian international is coming off his most prolific season yet with the Hoops, scoring 19 goals across all competitions in 2025. Musa joins Jorge "Zarco" Rodriguez and Ariel Graziani as the only players in FC Dallas history to score a brace in a season opener. He also tied Blas Perez for the fourth most goals scored in a FC Dallas uniform with 36.

THE PERFECT PAIRRINGTON STRIKES

Forward Logan Farrington scored his first goal of the season in the 38th minute off a Petar Musa long ball to help Dallas regain the 2-1 lead. Farrington continues to build on his 2025 season, when he scored a career-high five goals in 32 games. His 10th career goal makes him the fastest - and only - player drafted in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to score 10 goals. It marked the sixth time Musa and Farrington scored in the same match, improving Dallas to 4-2-0 in those games.

WELCOME TO FRISCO HERMAN AND RAN

Wingback Herman Johansson and midfielder Ran Binyamin made their MLS debuts. Johansson started in his first match while Binyamin came off the bench in the 92nd minute to seal the win. Both players arrived in the 2026 offseason.

CENTURION SHAQ

Tonight, defender Shaq Moore made his 100th MLS regular season appearance. Moore joined Dallas last season and scored a career-high three goals in 33 appearances. He spent three years with Nashville SC and made his MLS debut in July 2022.

SEASON OPENER HISTORY

With tonight's win, FC Dallas improves its season opening record 16-5-10, and 14-5-9 when opening the season at home.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 35 consecutive home matches, with a crowd of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations, for more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, Feb. 22. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 7-9 p.m. on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' season opener versus Toronto FC. FC Dallas teamed up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a new, World Cup-focused show. Episode three is currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

Dallas hosts Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Toyota Stadium on Festival of Colors night presented by Texas Native Premium Landscape Products. The match will air on Apple TV. Hear the match on the FC Dallas App.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I thought we had a bright start. We scored early, and early in the season you have to learn how to stay locked in and not concede. The goal we gave up came when we were about to take control of the game, and it took some momentum out of the first half. Those are goals we need to fix. I thought our aggressiveness and our vertical play were clear. If you were in the stadium and know the game, you saw a front-footed, aggressive, vertical style. That is who we are. It is part of our identity. We want to be in your face. I liked many of the tackles we put in tonight. We lost a few balls that let them transition, and a few errant touches hurt us, but the resiliency was there. After they tied it 1-1 and 2-2, our attitude was, 'Not tonight. We will find a way.' I like that about this group. There is a long way to go, but I hope our fans are proud. I am proud of the three points. We are not the finished version of ourselves yet. We will keep growing and getting better. I liked our response tonight."

On Logan Farrington and Petar Musa...

"I see it every day. I didn't know Logan well before I got here. Now we're seeing the real thing with the two of them. There's a brotherhood, a tight-knit connection. They see the same pictures, they look for each other, they enjoy playing together, and they work hard in the front half to help us behind the ball and trigger our pressing. Their hold-up play was impressive tonight. Our ability to skip lines, play into them, and watch them body Zimmerman and Thompson, collect the ball, and let numbers join was huge. That is very effective in a two-front. With our pace wide and our midfield underneath, it gave us what we needed. They pressed higher after we went up, but leaving those two isolated is risky for any defense because their hold-up play is top level. They gave us real breathing room by securing the ball and helping us move up the field. And the third goal was pure quality. The ball Logan hung up is not an easy header to finish, reaching back like that. Both of them had brilliant moments individually and together. I loved watching it tonight."

On Herman Johansson making his debut...

"Like any newcomer to the league, he'll go through an adaptation phase. Richie Laryea is a national team outside back with a lot of pace, and I think Johansson was tested by him. It was a good battle on that side. As he learns the league and the profiles he'll face, he'll develop the game plans that suit him best. But Johansson is a top wingback. He'll grow in our system and in this league. He has a great feel for the game, a strong engine, real speed, and good quality. I think, game by game, you'll see him take real steps forward as he understands more."

Forward Logan Farrington

Emotions on winning the first game of the season...

"It feels amazing. A lot of hard work that we put in this preseason is paying off. We still have some things we need to work on, but I think we had a great performance to win. Everybody in this locker room really appreciates the hard work and dedication that each person has towards this group of guys. Tonight felt great."

On his chemistry with Petar Musa on the attack...

"I think we're great friends on and off the field, and that really helps us. We have similar profiles, so we know how to look for each other since we think very similarly."

Forward Petar Musa

On his performance tonight...

"Yes, I'm very happy about the two goals, but the most important thing is the three points. That's the reward for the whole team. Logan Farrington played an amazing game up front with me. I think we both had a good match, but that's because of the entire team. They helped us in every situation, especially defensively. I'm very happy with the performance."

On his bond with Logan Farrington...

"We're very good friends off the field, and that helps us on the field. We talk a lot in training and try to find each other in every attacking moment. Today was great from us, but like I said, it's not just about us. It's the whole team, and I'm very happy about that."

On what this game meant...

"It feels amazing. It's the home opener, in front of our fans, and I hope they enjoyed the performance. We want to give that love back because they support us. Now we move on to the next game. We need to look at where we made mistakes, improve, rest, and prepare for next week. As for real chances with the national team, I'm focused on FC Dallas. I go game by game. That's my only priority right now. Because of FC Dallas, I was back with the national team last year, and at the moment my full focus is on the club."







