FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Malachi Molina to Nashville SC

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown defender Malachi Molina to MLS Eastern Conference side Nashville SC for the 2026 MLS regular season with an option to buy. Dallas acquired Nashville SC's 2028 MLS SuperDraft Second Round Pick and will send its 2028 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick as part of the deal.

From 2023-2025, Molina made 34 appearances with FC Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, North Texas SC. He made his debut with the club as an FC Dallas Academy player on April 16, 2023. In 2024, Molina made 18 appearances and on May 5, 2024, he scored his first set of professional career goals against Sporting Kansas City II. The six-foot-even defender aided North Texas' incredible 2024 run, culminating in a MLS NEXT Pro Cup championship win against Philadelphia Union II on Nov. 9, 2024.

A Miami native, Molina joined the FC Dallas Academy on July 1, 2017. He logged 12 starts and contributed with three goals during the 2022 MLS NEXT season with the U-17 Academy.

Molina was called up to Jamaican U-20 Men's National Team camp in Jan. 2024. He was previously called up to the Jamaican U-17 Men's National Team for the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Guatemala. The right back started in all three group stage matches for the Reggae Boyz playing 270 minutes and securing a second-place finish. He also started and played 90 minutes in Jamaica's 2-1 defeat to Guatemala in the Round of 16.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas acquires Nashville SC's 2028 MLS SuperDraft Second Round Pick in exchange for defender Malachi Molina, who joins Nashville SC on loan through the end of the season. Molina will occupy an off-roster Homegrown spot, and Nashville SC will hold a permanent transfer option. FC Dallas will also send its 2028 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick as part of the deal.







