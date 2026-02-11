Torneo de Tejas: FC Dallas Falls 2-1 to Houston Dynamo FC
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo FC in its penultimate match of the inaugural Torneo de Tejas. Midfielder Patrickson Delgado scored the lone goal for Dallas.
Houston scored first in the 44th minute of the first half via a free kick.
Delgado scored the equalizer in the 64th minute which was assisted by rookie Ricky Louis. Louis sliced through the defense, dribbled past the keeper, and set up Delgado who shot bottom left corner past the Dynamo keeper.
Houston regained the lead in the 80th minute with a cross from outside the box and finished with a header at the back post past goalkeeper Michael Collodi.
Dallas is 4-1-0 in the 2026 preseason scoring 16 goals and five goals conceded.
First Starting XI
Michael Collodi (GK), Álvaro, Lalas Abubakar, Nolan Norris, Don Deedson, Ricky Louis, Ran Binyamin, Ramiro (C), Patrickson Delgado, Julio Anderson, Petar Musa
Second Starting XI
Michael Collodi (GK), Álvaro, Lalas Abubakar, Nolan Norris, Don Deedson (Josh Torquato 75'), Sam Sarver, Ran Binyamin, Kaick, Patrickson Delgado (Caleb Swann 75'), Ricky Louis, Nick Simmonds
Up Next
The Hoops will play their final Torneo de Tejas match at Toyota Stadium this Saturday, Feb. 14, at 12 p.m. CT against Atlanta United FC. FC Dallas' MLS regular season commences next week, Saturday, Feb. 21 against Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT presented by CoServ.
