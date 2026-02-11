Houston Dynamo FC Launch Mission Control Kit, Inspired by Houston's Pioneering Spirit in Space Exploration

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today launched the highly anticipated Mission Control kit, the Club's new alternate jersey for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Notably, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center returns as the front of kit sponsor, and teammates from MD Anderson joined Dynamo players in modeling the jersey.

The jersey draws inspiration from Houston's pioneering spirit in space exploration, paying homage to its history while looking ahead to the next frontier. More than just a kit, it represents a bold statement of ambition and unity as the FIFA World Cup spotlights Houston on the global stage and sets the tone for the 2026 season.

The theme and design of the Mission Control kit were carefully considered, as all eyes will turn to Houston this year. Design features include a satellite view of the city, symbolizing Houston as a global focal point, much like a mission observed from space. Additionally, a heat map overlay represents the passion for the beautiful game that burns throughout the city, illuminating the heartbeat of soccer in Houston and the energy Dynamo fans bring to Shell Energy Stadium.

"The Mission Control Kit is about more than a design. It is a statement about who Houston is and where we are headed," said Chief Marketing Officer Graham Wincott. "This city has always been a launchpad for big ideas, bold ambition and global moments. As the world's game turns its attention to Houston in 2026, this kit represents our mindset: focused, united and ready for liftoff. We cannot wait to see fans wear it as we push forward together this season and show the world what it means to bring the hustle."

Each unique feature of the Mission Control kit was carefully considered to symbolize what this campaign promises to deliver, including:

Mission Control Satellite View - The satellite view is Houston seen from space. An orange wave pulses across the city, symbolizing Dynamo fans' passion, while the purple rises with Houston pride, creating a rolling heatwave that unites the city.

Mission Control Lightning Bolt - The lightning bolt on the heat map overlay marks the location of Shell Energy Stadium, the electric home of Houston soccer.

Mission Control Neck Tag - The neck tag simply reads 'Houston,' which was the first word spoken on the moon and is a tribute to our city's role in exploration and our identity as Space City.

Mission Control Jock Tag - The jock tag illustrates a globe with a purple Dynamo logo across it, illustrating that Houston is a global city that celebrates the World's game on its soil in 2026.

Starting now, fans can purchase the Mission Control kit at the Team Store at Shell Energy Stadium. Store hours for the rest of the week are:

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT

Thursday, Feb. 12 - 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 13 - 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT

Fans can customize their jerseys with their favorite Dynamo player's name and number or other personal options at the Team Store. Fans can also find the new kit at MLSStore.com, as well as local sporting goods retailers and soccer retail partners such as WeGotSoccer, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors and adidas Store Houston (The Galleria).

To support the launch of the new kit, the Club dropped a video including head coach Ben Olsen and players Artur, Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme, Héctor Herrera, Jack McGlynn and Ezequiel Ponce, celebrating and highlighting the inspiration for the team's newest look. Fans can watch the full video HERE.

The Dynamo will host their 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate this year's "Bring the Hustle" campaign. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase and customize their own Mission Control kits, get a first look at the new Dynamo roster as the team takes on Red Bulls New York in their final Torneo de Tejas preseason match and meet some of their favorite players. Season Ticket Members who pre-ordered their jerseys will also be able to pick them up at the Team Store on Saturday.

Houston opens the 2026 MLS Season with two standout home matches at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting a cross-conference matchup versus Chicago Fire FC (Feb. 21) followed by a star-studded matchup versus Son Heung-min and LAFC (Feb. 28). Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.