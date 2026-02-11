FC Cincinnati Unveil the Seven Hills Kit

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have unveiled their newest kit - The Seven Hills Kit - today as the 2026 Major League Soccer season begins in 10 days. Inspired by the iconic Seven Hills of Cincinnati, the new kit embodies the spirit of striving for new heights together as a club and city.

The Seven Hills Kit replaces the Canvas Kit from the past two seasons and will be worn as the club's secondary uniform alongside the primary Orange and Blue Legacy Kit worn last season. The Seven Hills Kit features a predominately white jersey with orange shorts and white socks, marking the first such combination for a kit in club history.

The Seven Hills Kit will be worn by FC Cincinnati in the club's MLS Regular Season opener at TQL Stadium on Saturday, February 21 against Atlanta United FC (4:45 pm ET | FCCincinnati.com/Tickets) and will be available on FCCGo.com and at the FCC Team Stores.

Fans can purchase their Seven Hills Kit online at FCCGo.com or by visiting the Over-The-Rhine Team Store (1433 Vine Street) and the TQL Stadium Team Store (NE corner of the stadium; 1501 Central Parkway) which will be open for special hours Wednesday through Saturday.

ABOUT THE SEVEN HILLS KIT

The Seven Hills Kit captures Cincinnati's legacy. Cincinnati's Seven Hills offer more than just a scenic backdrop. Each hill tells a story, reflecting the city's rich history and vibrant culture. From the bustling streets of Mount Adams to the serene parks of Price Hill, these elevations provide a unique perspective on the city's evolution. They are not just geographical features but integral parts of Cincinnati's identity. Exploring these hills reveals the diverse neighborhoods and communities that make up this dynamic city. Whether you're a history buff, nature lover, or just curious, Cincinnati's hills invite you to uncover their secrets. They stand as a testament to the city's resilience and growth, offering breathtaking views and a deeper understanding of what makes Cincinnati special.

In 1881, Henry A. Ford, A.M. and Mrs. Kate B. Ford wrote the History of Cincinnati, Ohio. The following is an excerpt of that book: "Mr. John R. Chamberlain, writer of the valuable article on Cincinnati in the American Cyclopedia, stated that the hills form 'one of the most beautiful natural amphitheaters on the continent, from whose hilltops may be seen the splendid panorama of the cities below and the winding Ohio River. No other large city of the United States affords such a variety of position and beauty.'"

The kit design features peaks representing the Seven Hills, each peak also symbolizing the challenges we've overcome as a community and the path we've forged together. This jersey celebrates FC Cincinnati's rich history celebrating our shared commitment to elevating what's possible.

The kit features a primarily white jersey with seven orange stripes designed vertically on the front of the kit. Blue and orange trim the neckline and arm sleeves.

Designed with the iconic adidas Three-Stripes in orange on the shoulders, the kit prominently displays the adidas logo in blue on the wearer's right side, while the FC Cincinnati crest is positioned on the wearer's left side. The primary sponsor, Mercy Health, is featured at the center of the jersey, complemented by the secondary sponsor, Kroger, located on the wearer's right sleeve.

The jock tag is a symbolic interpretation of the Queen City's Seven Hills. The negative space between the shape on the left and the horizontal stripes on the right subtly forms the number '7.' The seven navy and white stripes further reinforce this connection while paying tribute to the horizontal stripes of the Cincinnati flag. Additionally, the crown, a defining element of the FC Cincinnati brand, represents both the city and the honorable connection between the club and its community.

The back of the neck of the kit features the enduring "All For Cincy" logo, reinforcing FC Cincinnati's rally cry and commitment to bringing fans, families, and the region together.

The kit's shorts are orange with white stripes, marking the first time FC Cincinnati will wear orange shorts since the Juncta Juvant Kit (2022-23). The socks are white with blue elements, marking the first white-orange-white combination head-to-toe in club history.

GETTING THE SEVEN HILLS KIT

Fans can purchase their Seven Hills Kit online at FCCGo.com or by visiting the Over-The-Rhine Team Store (1433 Vine Street) and the TQL Stadium Team Store (NE corner of the stadium; 1501 Central Parkway) which will be open for special hours Wednesday through Saturday.

The OTR Team Store will operate on normal hours this weekend (Wednesday - Saturday: 11 am - 7 pm; Sunday: 12 pm - 5 pm). Visit the Team Store site for more information. Additionally, the TQL Stadium Team Store will be open from 10 am - 7 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Authentic adult kits will be available as well as adult, women, and youth replica kits. Fans are encouraged to come in person to purchase the kits at either FC Cincinnati Team Store location.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.