Inter Miami CF to Host Hiring Fair at Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on February 21

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Join us on February 21 at the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center for an exciting opportunity to explore a career in the sports industry at the Inter Miami CF Hiring Fair! Aspiring professionals will have the opportunity to meet members of the Inter Miami CF Front Office, learn about opportunities opening at Miami Freedom Park in 2026, and showcase their passion for being part of the Freedom To Dream.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance for a chance to be interviewed the same day. To sign up in advance, please click here.

Walk-ins are also welcome. Simply head to the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET with your resume and get ready to connect!

Event date: Saturday, February 21

Location: Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center (3900 NW 21st St, Miami, FL 33142)

Event time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Parking: Available on-site for $15 or at the parking lot at the Miami Intermodal Center (3801 NW 21st St, Miami, FL 33142) located across the street from the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center. PLEASE NOTE: Ridesharing is strongly enccouraged.

Inter Miami staff members will be on-site to share details about seasonal and part-time game day roles in (roles are subject to change):

Guest Services

Retail

Event Operations

Security

Expand your professional network and kickstart your career with Inter Miami CF at Miami Freedom Park!







Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.