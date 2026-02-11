Inter Miami CF to Host Hiring Fair at Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on February 21
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Join us on February 21 at the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center for an exciting opportunity to explore a career in the sports industry at the Inter Miami CF Hiring Fair! Aspiring professionals will have the opportunity to meet members of the Inter Miami CF Front Office, learn about opportunities opening at Miami Freedom Park in 2026, and showcase their passion for being part of the Freedom To Dream.
This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance for a chance to be interviewed the same day. To sign up in advance, please click here.
Walk-ins are also welcome. Simply head to the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET with your resume and get ready to connect!
Event date: Saturday, February 21
Location: Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center (3900 NW 21st St, Miami, FL 33142)
Event time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Parking: Available on-site for $15 or at the parking lot at the Miami Intermodal Center (3801 NW 21st St, Miami, FL 33142) located across the street from the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center. PLEASE NOTE: Ridesharing is strongly enccouraged.
Inter Miami staff members will be on-site to share details about seasonal and part-time game day roles in (roles are subject to change):
Guest Services
Retail
Event Operations
Security
Expand your professional network and kickstart your career with Inter Miami CF at Miami Freedom Park!
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Evergreen State Kit" - Seattle Sounders FC
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Unveils 2026 Kit with a Lifestyle Campaign Signaling a New Era for the Club and Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Unveils New 18th & Vine Secondary Jersey - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Unveils 2026-27 Primary Jersey - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Unveil the Seven Hills Kit - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Launches New 'Winter Armour' Community Kit Uniform - Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Launch New Coastal Jersey - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch Mission Control Kit, Inspired by Houston's Pioneering Spirit in Space Exploration - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Unveil the Colorful Colorado Kit Ahead Of the 2026 MLS Season - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Unveils New "DNA Kit" Ahead of 2026 Season - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF to Host Hiring Fair at Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on February 21 - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Midfielder Eddi Tagseth - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Advances to Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup with 4-2 Aggregate Win over Pumas UNAM - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season
- Inter Miami CF to Host Hiring Fair at Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on February 21
- Cactus Club Cafe Donates Funds to the Inter Miami CF Foundation to Put Towards the Foundation's Work to Provide Education
- For the Love of Fútbol: Special Deals Announced for 2026 Season Tickets and Concaf Champions Round of 16