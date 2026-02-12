Second-half comeback marks second win in as many games in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational(San Jose Earthquakes)

INDIO, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire Polo Club in their second preseason game at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational.

The Earthquakes drew first blood in minute 20 when Niko Tsakiris intercepted a wayward pass in midfield and delivered a precise through ball in stride to a streaking Preston Judd, who cut inside and coolly finished past goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to make it 1-0. In the 31st minute, Kristoffer Velde equalized for Portland when he hauled in a loose ball off his chest in the box, dribbled to his left and hammered it home. Velde added a second in the 36th minute off a header and the half ended 2-1 for the Timbers.

Following the break, the Quakes made wholesale changes to the lineup and the substitutes were immediately aggressive in attack. They would ultimately be rewarded in minute 71 when second-round MLS SuperDraft selection Jack Jasinski served an accurate longball from midfield for Nonso Adimabua, who promptly chested the ball down and calmly chipped the ball past the keeper off the bounce to tie the game 2-2. Five minutes later, San Jose would get the go-ahead goal when Jack Skahan pushed the ball ahead in transition from midfield to Paul Marie, who skated around two defenders and netted to recapture a 3-2 lead the Quakes would never give back. Portland's Lucas Fernandez-Kim almost had a chance in minute 87 to tie the game but Reid Roberts and Earl Edwards Jr. combined to make the stop and preserve San Jose's perfect record in the CVI with one match remaining.

The Quakes finish CVI play against New York City Football FC on Saturday, Feb. 14 (1 p.m. PT). The game will air locally live on KTVU Plus and streamed on sjearthquakes.com, as well as the club's YouTube channel. Fans can also catch the match at PayPal Park on the videoboard during the club's Jersey Launch Party for The Dead Kit, which will take place from 12-4 p.m. PT. Admission is free.

San Jose will then commence the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season on Saturday, Feb. 21, at PayPal Park against Sporting Kansas City (7:30 p.m. PT), presented by Habbas Law. The season opener will air live globally on Apple TV and on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish). The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park are now available to the general public HERE.

MATCH INFORMATION

2026 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational

San Jose Earthquakes 3 - 2 Portland Timbers

Feb. 11, 2026 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Preston Judd 20' (Niko Tsakiris)

POR (1-1) - Kristoffer Velde 31' (unassisted)

POR (1-2) - Kristoffer Velde 36' (Brandon Bye)

SJ (2-2) - Nonso Adimabua 71' (Jack Jasinski)

SJ (3-2) - Paul Marie 75' (Jack Skahan)

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Diego Chará 9' (caution)

SJ - Ousseni Bouda 45' (caution)

SJ - Vítor Costa 55' (caution)

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK) (Earl Edwards Jr. 46'), DeJuan Jones (Vítor Costa 46'), Dave Romney (Reid Roberts 46'), Daniel Munie (Max Floriani 46'), Benji Kikanović (Jack Jasinski 46'), Ian Harkes (Noel Buck 46') (Edwyn Mendoza 77'), Ronaldo Vieira (Jonathan González 46'), Niko Tsakiris (Nick Fernandez 46'), Jamar Ricketts (Paul Marie 46'), Ousseni Bouda (Jack Skahan 46'), Preston Judd (Nonso Adimabua 46').

PORTLAND TIMBERS: Hunter Sulte (GK), Brandon Bye (Sawyer Jura 46'), Eric Miller (Finn Surman 53'), Kamal Miller (Charles Ondo 72'), Ian Smith (Jimer Fory 72'), João Ortiz (Eric Izoita 72'), Diego Chará (Cole Bassett 46'), Antony (Noah Santos 60'), Felipe Mora (Danny Nuñez 60'), Kristoffer Velde (Lucas Fernandez-Kim 60'), Kevin Kelsy (Gage Guerra 60').

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.