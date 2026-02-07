Beau Leroux's first-half goal the difference in Quakes' victorious 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational opener

San Jose Earthquakes in preseason action

INDIO, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Empire Polo Club in their opening preseason game at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational.

Charlotte threatened early but Daniel made a pair of point-blank saves in minutes 35 and 36 to keep the match scoreless. San Jose then struck first in minute 41 when Niko Tsakiris carried his defender into the box and connected with Ousseni Bouda, who laid it off for Beau Leroux at the edge of the penalty arc. The midfielder's low shot across his body snuck past Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to give a Quakes a 1-0 lead that they would hold into the break.

After intermission, both sides created chances in attack but neither found the net as the San Jose back line preserved the clean sheet and the win.

The Quakes continue CVI play against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (3 p.m. PT), and New York City FC on Saturday, Feb. 14 (1 p.m. PT). Both games will air locally live on KTVU Plus and streamed on sjearthquakes.com, as well as the club's YouTube channel.

San Jose will then commence the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season on Saturday, Feb. 21, at PayPal Park against Sporting Kansas City (7:30 p.m. PT), presented by Habbas Law. The season opener will air live globally on Apple TV and on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

MATCH INFORMATION

2026 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 0 Charlotte FC

Feb. 7, 2026 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Beau Leroux 41' (Ousseni Bouda, Niko Tsakiris)

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Jamar Ricketts 50' (caution)

SJ - Benji Kikanović 65' (caution)

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (Earl Edwards Jr. 60')., DeJuan Jones (Vítor Costa 32'), Reid Roberts (Dave Romney 60'), Daniel Munie (Max Floriani 67'), Benji Kikanović (Jack Jasinski 67'), Beau Leroux (Jonathan González 67'), Ronaldo Vieira (Ian Harkes 60'), Niko Tsakiris (Nick Fernandez 67'), Jamar Ricketts (Paul Marie 60'), Ousseni Bouda (Nonso Adimabua 67'), Preston Judd (Jack Skahan 32').

CHARLOTTE FC STARTING XI: Kristijan Kahlina, Harry Toffolo, Andrew Privett, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley, Djibril Diani, Luca De La Torre, Pep Biel, Wilfried Zaha, Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati.

