FC Cincinnati Defeats Detroit City FC, 1-0

Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - FC Cincinnati defeated Detroit City FC, 1-0, Saturday afternoon in the Orange and Blue's third preseason match of 2026. Kévin Denkey's third goal in as many preseason fixtures - a 38th minute penalty kick - gave the Orange and Blue a victory at Walter Campbell Sports Park in Clearwater.

FC Cincinnati return to preseason action on Tuesday, February 10 at Walter Campbell Sports Park against Brooklyn FC before concluding the preseason slate a day later against Orlando City SC in Tampa.

First Half XI: Pavel Bucha, Roman Celentano, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique, Evander, Gilberto Flores, Samuel Gidi, Teenage Hadebe, Obinna Nwobodo, Bryan Ramirez, Miles Robinson

Second Half Substitutes (46'):

IN: Tah Brian Anunga, Nick Hagglund, Evan Louro

OUT: Roman Celentano, Teenage Hadebe, Obinna Nwobodo

Second Half Substitutes (62'):

IN: Kenji Mboma Dem, Kyle Smith

OUT: Ender Echenique, Bryan Ramirez

Second Half Substitutes (78'):

IN: Tom Barlow, Andrei Chirila, Ayoub Jabbari, Stiven Jimenez, Ayoub Lajhar, Gerardo Valenzuela

OUT: Pavel Bucha, Kévin Denkey, Evander, Gilberto Flores, Samuel Gidi, Miles Robinson

Remaining 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches

Tuesday, Feb. 10 - vs. Brooklyn FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)

2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)

Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)

