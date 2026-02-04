Ryan Schlotterbeck Called into United States February International Training Camp
Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati Academy forward Ryan Schlotterbeck has been selected to join the United States U15 Boys' National Team ahead of February's upcoming international training camp, set to be held in Larnaca, Cyprus. The international camp runs from February 7-15.
Schlotterbeck is one of 20 players selected to travel to Cyprus where the U15 side will train and play friendly matches over the duration. The group, comprised primarily of MLS academy players, will face Cyprus on February 12 (11 a.m. local) and England on February 14 (10 a.m. local). Both matches will be played at Sotira Municipal Stadium.
Schlotterbeck joins the U15 Boys' National Team camp for the second time in six months after the forward was one of seven FC Cincinnati Academy players to be called into their respective nation's camps back in September 2025.
For more information on the US Youth National teams, and full roster for the upcoming U15 February camp, please visit ussoccer.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team International Training Camp in Cyprus - St. Louis City SC
- Ryan Schlotterbeck Called into United States February International Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via RSL.com - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Andy Najar - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Earns 4-1 Win over Pumas UNAM in Concacaf Champions Cup Debut - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Ryan Schlotterbeck Called into United States February International Training Camp
- Nick Hagglund Is Ready for Action in 2026 and Begins Preseason Healthy, Excited to Start Year Strong
- Second Preseason Friendly Sees Progress While Also Providing Room for Experimentation as FC Cincinnati Inch Closer to Opening of 2026 Season
- FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo FC Draw 1-1 in Preseason Friendly
- FC Cincinnati and FC Porto Begin Strategic Partnership