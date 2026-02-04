Ryan Schlotterbeck Called into United States February International Training Camp

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Academy forward Ryan Schlotterbeck has been selected to join the United States U15 Boys' National Team ahead of February's upcoming international training camp, set to be held in Larnaca, Cyprus. The international camp runs from February 7-15.

Schlotterbeck is one of 20 players selected to travel to Cyprus where the U15 side will train and play friendly matches over the duration. The group, comprised primarily of MLS academy players, will face Cyprus on February 12 (11 a.m. local) and England on February 14 (10 a.m. local). Both matches will be played at Sotira Municipal Stadium.

Schlotterbeck joins the U15 Boys' National Team camp for the second time in six months after the forward was one of seven FC Cincinnati Academy players to be called into their respective nation's camps back in September 2025.

For more information on the US Youth National teams, and full roster for the upcoming U15 February camp, please visit ussoccer.com.







