Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced broadcast details today for the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. All Timbers matches will stream live on www.timbers.com.

The Timbers will travel to Indio, Calif., for a preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club alongside 11 other MLS teams from Feb. 7 - Feb. 14. As part of the club's 2026 preseason, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, the Timbers are set to participate in the February tournament for a fourth consecutive year.

Portland will begin the invitational by taking on D.C. United on Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m., before facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. The Timbers will close out the preseason against Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. All times are Pacific.

The event is open to the public with single-day and weekend passes on sale now. To register for passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

Portland Timbers 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational schedule

All matches are Pacific time

Date Opponent Kickoff Stream

Sat., Feb. 7 D.C. United 2:30 p.m. Timbers.com

Wed., Feb. 11 San Jose Earthquakes 3 p.m. Timbers.com

Sat., Feb. 14 Chicago Fire FC 10 a.m. Timbers.com







