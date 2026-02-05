Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced broadcast details today for the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. All Timbers matches will stream live on www.timbers.com.
The Timbers will travel to Indio, Calif., for a preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club alongside 11 other MLS teams from Feb. 7 - Feb. 14. As part of the club's 2026 preseason, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, the Timbers are set to participate in the February tournament for a fourth consecutive year.
Portland will begin the invitational by taking on D.C. United on Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m., before facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. The Timbers will close out the preseason against Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. All times are Pacific.
The event is open to the public with single-day and weekend passes on sale now. To register for passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com.
Portland Timbers 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational schedule
All matches are Pacific time
Date Opponent Kickoff Stream
Sat., Feb. 7 D.C. United 2:30 p.m. Timbers.com
Wed., Feb. 11 San Jose Earthquakes 3 p.m. Timbers.com
Sat., Feb. 14 Chicago Fire FC 10 a.m. Timbers.com
Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2026
- Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Young Goalscorers Make an Impact in Concacaf Champions Cup Debut - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Acquire $350,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC for 2026 International Slot - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes - Chicago Fire FC
- On Track for 2028: An Update on Our New Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- "I Can't Wait to Get Started at Our New Home" - South Florida Native Ian Fray - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team International Training Camp in Cyprus - St. Louis City SC
- Ryan Schlotterbeck Called into United States February International Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via RSL.com - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Andy Najar - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Earns 4-1 Win over Pumas UNAM in Concacaf Champions Cup Debut - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Timbers Acquire Midfielder Cole Bassett from Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Midfielder Omir Fernandez Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery
- Portland Timbers Announce New Radio Broadcast Partnership with 105.1 The FAN
- Portland Timbers Announce 2026 Theme Nights Schedule