San Diego FC Young Goalscorers Make an Impact in Concacaf Champions Cup Debut

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The match isn't over until the final whistle blows. San Diego FC made their Club debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, Leg One against Liga MX's Pumas UNAM on Tuesday, February 3. In under 20 minutes, SDFC's young goalscorers scored four unanswered goals in the second half to take a 4-1 victory at an electric Snapdragon Stadium.

The young goalscorers included defender Manu Duah (68th minute), midfielder David Vazquez (76th minute), defender Alex Mighten (81st minute) and defender Luca Bombino (86th minute), averaging an age of 20 years old.

The first half saw Pumas take an early 1-0 lead, but the game turned in the 68th minute when Duah scored. Winger Anders Dreyer delivered a corner that led to a powerful header from the defender, leveling the match at 1-1.

After equalizing, Vazquez put the Club ahead in the 76th minute with another header past Pumas' veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Five minutes later, Mighten found the back of the net after finishing a rebound. Bombino sealed the victory in the 86th minute with a close-range tap-in.

All of the night's young goalscorers notched their first international tournament goals, contributing to a historic win over Pumas.

The Club now sets its sights on Round One, Leg Two at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Tuesday, February 10 at 5 PM. Fans can join the action at Novo Mission Valley in San Diego for SDFC's Official Watch Party starting at 3:30 PM and cheer on the Chrome and Azul as they look to advance to the Round of 16. RSVP here.







