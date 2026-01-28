San Diego FC Transfers Defender Paddy McNair to EFL Side Hull City
Published on January 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that defender Paddy McNair has joined EFL side Hull City on a permanent transfer, with SDFC retaining a future sell-on percentage.
McNair, 30, joined SDFC on July 25, 2024, as a free agent ahead of the Club's inaugural season and was part of the Club's historic starting XI during the 2-0 MLS debut win against LA Galaxy on Feb. 23. Overall, he registered 25 appearances (21 starts) and made one assist across all competitions, including two appearances in the 2025 playoffs.
Transaction: Defender Paddy McNair joins EFL side Hull City from San Diego FC. SDFC will retain a future sell-on percentage
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2026
- Sounders FC Announces Additional Friendly against IF Brommapojkarna on January 31 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati and FC Porto Begin Strategic Partnership - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Transfers Defender Paddy McNair to EFL Side Hull City - San Diego FC
- TSN Announces 2026 MLS Broadcast Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Marcus Caldeira - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo Undergoes Succesful Knee Surgery - Club de Foot Montreal
- MLS Announces TSN and RDS Broadcast Schedules for the 2026 MLS Regular Season - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Transfers Defender Paddy McNair to EFL Side Hull City
- Here's What You Need to Know About SDFC vs. Pumas UNAM Match Up
- SDFC Technical Director Kenneth Heiner-Møller to Depart Club this Summer for Canada Soccer
- Everything You Need to Know About the Concacaf Champions Cup
- San Diego FC Re-Sign Defender Luca Bombino to a Contract Extension