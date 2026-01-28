San Diego FC Transfers Defender Paddy McNair to EFL Side Hull City

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that defender Paddy McNair has joined EFL side Hull City on a permanent transfer, with SDFC retaining a future sell-on percentage.

McNair, 30, joined SDFC on July 25, 2024, as a free agent ahead of the Club's inaugural season and was part of the Club's historic starting XI during the 2-0 MLS debut win against LA Galaxy on Feb. 23. Overall, he registered 25 appearances (21 starts) and made one assist across all competitions, including two appearances in the 2025 playoffs.

Transaction: Defender Paddy McNair joins EFL side Hull City from San Diego FC. SDFC will retain a future sell-on percentage

