Minnesota United Signs Forward Marcus Caldeira

Published on January 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed forward Marcus Caldeira to a one-year contract through 2026, with club options for the Sprint Season 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. Caldeira will join the Loons pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"We're excited to welcome Marcus to our club and look forward to seeing him continue his development while adding depth and competition to our team this season," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to join this ambitious club and take the next step in fulfilling my lifelong dream of playing professionally," said forward Marcus Caldeira. "I can't wait to get started and contribute to the continued success of this club, its supporters, and the incredible atmosphere that Allianz Field brings. I'm thankful for the trust and support shown from the club's staff since draft day, and I am ready to get to work on leaving a lasting impact on the club."

MNUFC selected Marcus Caldeira with the 20th overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft 2024. After joining West Virginia University's team in 2022, the Canadian became a mainstay in the Mountaineers' squad where he made 84 appearances (77 starts) for West Virginia, totaling 5,956 minutes, while notching 42 goals and 15 assists throughout his collegiate career.

In his senior season, Caldeira earned Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the conference with 14 goals and seven assists while ranking fourth nationally with six game-winning goals, and was also named All-Sun Belt First Team and Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year.

Caldeira began his playing time with West Virginia in 2022, where he appeared in 18 matches (15 starts), leading the Mountaineers with five goals while adding four assists. As a sophomore in 2023, Caldeira led the Sun Belt and ranked 16th nationally with 12 goals, earning College Soccer News First-Team All-American, United Soccer Coaches Second-Team All-American and All-Sun Belt First Team recognition. He followed that campaign with another strong season in 2024, scoring 11 goals and earning All-Sun Belt Second Team honors.

The Ontario native also has prior playing experience with Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League and Sigma FC of League1 Ontario.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs forward Marcus Caldeira to a one-year contract through 2026, with club options for the Sprint Season 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

VITALS

Marcus Caldeira

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 10/14/2004 (21 years old)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 193

Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Previous Club: West Virginia University







