Sounders FC Announces Additional Friendly against IF Brommapojkarna on January 31

Published on January 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







MARBELLA, SPAIN - Sounders FC today announced an additional preseason friendly against Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna on Saturday, January 31 at the Estepona Football Center in Málaga, Spain (5:00 a.m. PT). With the addition of the new fixture, Seattle now has three remaining friendlies during the European leg of its 2026 preseason slate.

Sounders FC fell 2-0 in its first preseason action in Algarve, Portugal to Danish side IF Brøndby on January 23. After its upcoming match against Brommapojkarna on Saturday, Seattle has two more friendlies on Thursday, February 5 against Swedish side Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) and Ukrainian club Metalist FC 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) at the Marbella Football Center. Upon returning to Seattle, the Rave Green host USL Championship side Louisville City FC on Sunday, February 15 (time TBA) at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse.

REMAINING 2026 PRESEASON MATCH SCHEDULE

January 31: Sounders FC vs. IF Brommapojkarna (5:00 a.m. PT) - Estepona Football Center

February 5: Sounders FC vs. Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center

February 5: Sounders FC vs. Metalist FC 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center

February 15: Sounders FC vs. Louisville City FC (time TBA) - Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

NOTE: All dates and times are subject to change. Preseason matches may be added at any time.







