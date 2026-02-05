Sounders FC Splits Final Two Friendlies of European Preseason Trip
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
MARBELLA, SPAIN - Sounders FC concluded its preseason camp in Europe with a pair of friendlies on Thursday, defeating Swedish side Hammarby IF 3-1 before falling 3-0 to Ukrainian club FC Metalist 1925 at the Marbella Football Center in Spain. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace, with Jesús Ferreira adding a goal in the win over Hammarby before Seattle failed to find the back of the net in the second fixture against Metalist. The club finishes its 2026 European preseason leg with a 2-2-0 record and now returns to the Pacific Northwest for final preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Each of Seattle's two 90-minute matches on Thursday featured a different lineup. De Rosario got the Rave Green on the board just eight minutes into the action with an impressive solo effort down the right flank, beating multiple defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. Ferriera finished off a through ball into the area from Albert Rusnák in the 63rd minute, running in from the right-hand side for the easy score. De Rosario scored his second just two minutes later, finding the end of a long cross by Nouhou.
Seattle failed to score in the second match of the day despite creating multiple chances, including a point-blank effort by Paul Rothrock that was parried away by the Metalist goalkeeper. Of note, Paul Arriola came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, his first competitive action since suffering a torn ACL in March of last year.
The club now returns to the Seattle for the final week of preseason preparation, hosting one more friendly against USL Championship side Louisville City FC on Sunday, February 15 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse (time TBA). Sounders FC kicks off the 2026 MLS regular season against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).
MATCH SUMMARY VS. HAMMARBY IF
Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Hammarby IF 1
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Venue: Marbella Football Center
Weather: 55 degrees and rainy
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Osaze De Rosario 8'
SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Albert Rusnák) 63'
SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Nouhou) 65'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
HIF - Frederick Winther (caution) 41'
LINEUPS
Sounders FC Lineup - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Peter Kingston 80'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Hassani Dotson, Cristian Roldan - captain; Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris; Osaze De Rosario
Substitutes not used: Noah Newman, Mo Shour, Cody Baker, Joe Dale, Sebastian Gomez
MATCH SUMMARY VS. FC METALIST 1925
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - FC Metalist 1925 3
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Venue: Marbella Football Center
Weather: 58 degrees and partly sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
MET - Vladyslav Kalitvintsev 12'
MET - Ivan Kaliuzhnyi 24'
MET - Christian MBA 54'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
None
LINEUPS
Sounders FC Lineup - Max Anchor; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Cody Baker, Gallatin Sandnes, Reed Baker-Whiting; Snyder Brunell, Nikola Petković; Sebastian Gomez (Joe Dale HT), Yu Tsukanome (Paul Arriola 60'), Paul Rothrock - captain; Danny Musovski (Peter Kingston HT)
Substitutes not used: Noah Newman, Mo Shour, Antino Lopez
Seattle Sounders FC in European preseason action
