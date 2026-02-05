Vassili Cremanzidis Passes Away at Age 36
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
It is with great sadness that CF Montréal learned of the passing of Vassili Cremanzidis, a member of the organization for several years.
Throughout his tenure at the Club, Vassili always stood out by his personality, his professionalism and his commitment to teamwork. A supporter from the very beginning, he contributed in his own way to the life and development of the organization, leaving fond memories among those who worked alongside him.
The entire CF Montréal organization would like to express its deepest condolences to his family, loved ones as well as all affected by his loss. Our thoughts are with them in these difficult times.
